Dr. Kilmer's Female Remedy. Binghamton, N. Y. Consultation by mail free.
Live performance poster template
Dr. Kilmer's U & O Meadow Plant Anointment
70% sale poster template, editable text and design
Balm of Tulips, a reliable remedy for the prevention and cure of cold sores, cold blisters, or fever blisters upon the lips…
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
Humphrey's Witch Hazel Oil, the great household remedy
Natural products poster template
I use celluloid eye-glasses
Traditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
T. Hill Mansfield's Capillaris for ladies toilet. It will give you a luxurient head of hair
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
St. Jacob's Oil conquers pain.
Beach club Facebook cover template, editable design
Judson's Mountain Herb Pills. Health.
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
I like Scott's Emulsion - it is just as nice as cream.
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
Ayer's Pill
Classic literature poster template
Ayer's Cherry Pectoral
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
A-corn salve knocks the toe corn.
Birthday party supplies poster template, editable text and design
"The Little Favorites." Ayer's Pills - sugar coated.
Tropical resort Instagram post template, editable design
Ayer's Cathartic Pills, a safe pleasant and reliable family medicine.
Tropical resort blog banner template, editable text
Ayer's Pills - the fight for the standard.
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
Pond's Extract - Shamming sick. Who said "rats"?
Fashion history Instagram story template, editable design
Merchant's Gargling Oil. A liniment for man & beast.
New collection blog banner template, editable design
Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup
Beach party Instagram story template, editable design
Warners Safe Rheumatic Cure
