rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The leading attraction of the day, the white elephant and the Great White sewing machine. The White is king. The best made…
Save
Edit Image
white elephantelephantvintage sewingsewing machinespublic domain sewingsewingpostervintage
Editable blue various object design element set
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216375/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Simple, durable, complete, the White is king. 500,000 White machines now in use.
Simple, durable, complete, the White is king. 500,000 White machines now in use.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907040/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clothing label template, editable business branding design
Clothing label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709061/clothing-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
The Eldredge - leads the world
The Eldredge - leads the world
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906933/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Save animals poster template, editable text and design
Save animals poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191330/save-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907832/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sewing school Instagram post template
Sewing school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854029/sewing-school-instagram-post-templateView license
"Thats the piano Mamma's going to buy." The Sterling pianos, perfection in tone, action, durability, finish.
"Thats the piano Mamma's going to buy." The Sterling pianos, perfection in tone, action, durability, finish.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908717/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Animal rights poster template, editable text and design
Animal rights poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709019/animal-rights-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Cruel deceiver, you or I must die." The "Diamond Package Dyes" never deceive. Brilliant, durable, economical. They are the…
"Cruel deceiver, you or I must die." The "Diamond Package Dyes" never deceive. Brilliant, durable, economical. They are the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907553/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Stop poaching poster template, editable text and design
Stop poaching poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706056/stop-poaching-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
The Standard Rotary Shuttle - Noiseless. Rapid. Simple. Durable. "Two in one" lock stitch, chain stitch.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908779/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Protect wild animals poster template, editable text and design
Protect wild animals poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580299/protect-wild-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Willimantaic, the best thread for sewing machines
Willimantaic, the best thread for sewing machines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908039/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Savanna life poster template, editable text and design
Savanna life poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716282/savanna-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
J & P. Coats' thread, best six cord cotton for sewing machines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907838/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elephant foundation poster template, editable text and design
Elephant foundation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716749/elephant-foundation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ivorine.
Ivorine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905331/ivorineFree Image from public domain license
Home business poster template, editable text and design
Home business poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590209/home-business-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Based on a rock, virtue firm stands when foaming surges break up on the sands. J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
Based on a rock, virtue firm stands when foaming surges break up on the sands. J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906196/image-arts-vintage-logoFree Image from public domain license
Sewing Instagram post template, editable text
Sewing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724150/sewing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
Standard Sewing Machine Co., Cleveland, O.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908783/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216378/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Try Lavine for washing
Try Lavine for washing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907944/try-lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license
Save the wildlife poster template, editable text and design
Save the wildlife poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705849/save-the-wildlife-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powder
Sing-a-song of sixpence. It makes splendid biscuits and cakes. Try it! Aunt Sally Baking Powder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908061/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216498/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
White, black and colors for hand and machine
White, black and colors for hand and machine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908017/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
DIY crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976277/diy-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907828/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sewing editable poster template
Sewing editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271249/sewing-editable-poster-templateView license
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216329/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Howe
Howe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908699/howeFree Image from public domain license
Hands holding electric screwdriver and wood background, technician illustration, editable design
Hands holding electric screwdriver and wood background, technician illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976055/png-background-carpenter-carpentryView license
Merrick Thread Co. 60
Merrick Thread Co. 60
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907889/merrick-thread-coFree Image from public domain license
Protect wild animals poster template, editable text and design
Protect wild animals poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934452/protect-wild-animals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
Vegetine, the great blood purifier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906625/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Time to fly poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Time to fly poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718777/png-american-anavant-garde-flying-machine-artView license
Brown's Iron Bitters cures malaria, dyspepsia & female infirmities - the best tonic
Brown's Iron Bitters cures malaria, dyspepsia & female infirmities - the best tonic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license