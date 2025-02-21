rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Save
Edit Image
labelclarks mileendvintage label19th centuryvintage threadcotton spoolsvintage19th
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879180/crochet-hobby-doodle-editable-knitting-sewing-collage-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862668/knitting-sewing-hobby-editable-crochet-collage-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
Knitting & sewing hobby, editable crochet collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879191/knitting-sewing-hobby-editable-crochet-collage-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
Crochet hobby doodle, editable knitting & sewing collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871632/crochet-hobby-doodle-editable-knitting-sewing-collage-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Crochet hobby doodle element, editable knitting & sewing collage design
Crochet hobby doodle element, editable knitting & sewing collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830117/crochet-hobby-doodle-element-editable-knitting-sewing-collage-designView license
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Looking & being. "I want to look wise" said Maggie one day. "I want to look clever and wise" "Oh ho!" said the owl as he sat…
Looking & being. "I want to look wise" said Maggie one day. "I want to look clever and wise" "Oh ho!" said the owl as he sat…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908795/image-arts-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Knitting & sewing mobile wallpaper, editable crochet hobby collage design
Knitting & sewing mobile wallpaper, editable crochet hobby collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871640/knitting-sewing-mobile-wallpaper-editable-crochet-hobby-collage-designView license
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907608/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Crochet hobby doodle, phone wallpaper editable knitting & sewing collage design
Crochet hobby doodle, phone wallpaper editable knitting & sewing collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879187/crochet-hobby-doodle-phone-wallpaper-editable-knitting-sewing-collage-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906471/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Art studio exhibition poster template, editable design
Art studio exhibition poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731441/art-studio-exhibition-poster-template-editable-designView license
Ladies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.
Ladies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907872/image-arrows-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704472/embroidery-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905342/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sewing & knitting scissors element, editable craft remix design
Sewing & knitting scissors element, editable craft remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901558/sewing-knitting-scissors-element-editable-craft-remix-designView license
Buy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cotton
Buy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908869/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable recourse cotton Instagram post template, editable text
Sustainable recourse cotton Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507087/sustainable-recourse-cotton-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907679/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn note paper sticker, editable stationery collage element remix design
Autumn note paper sticker, editable stationery collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699181/autumn-note-paper-sticker-editable-stationery-collage-element-remix-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906942/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn note paper, aesthetic collage element remix design
Autumn note paper, aesthetic collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878812/autumn-note-paper-aesthetic-collage-element-remix-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907517/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Autumn note paper, aesthetic collage element remix design
Autumn note paper, aesthetic collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8861993/autumn-note-paper-aesthetic-collage-element-remix-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908864/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Autumn background, paper craft collage element remix design
Aesthetic Autumn background, paper craft collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878787/aesthetic-autumn-background-paper-craft-collage-element-remix-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906949/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Autumn background, paper craft collage element remix design
Aesthetic Autumn background, paper craft collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8870802/aesthetic-autumn-background-paper-craft-collage-element-remix-designView license
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Knitting hobby frame, editable craft collage design
Knitting hobby frame, editable craft collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901615/knitting-hobby-frame-editable-craft-collage-designView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908015/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Knitting border hobby background, editable collage design
Knitting border hobby background, editable collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901803/knitting-border-hobby-background-editable-collage-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906475/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Knitting border background, editable hobby remix design
Knitting border background, editable hobby remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901792/knitting-border-background-editable-hobby-remix-designView license
O.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
O.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906996/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license