Best of all shoes are Standard screw fastened. Try them. All us school girls wear standard screw fastened boots and shoes.…
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Standard Family Medicine of New England in constant use past 25 yrs. Quaker Bitters, the Brighton belle.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908056/image-arts-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
J. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905342/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395983/imageView license
Dr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395922/imageView license
Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907848/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Live performance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView license
Lavine for washing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907738/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906361/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro home decor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784664/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Standard Family Medicine of New England in constant use past 25 yrs. Take Quaker Bitters for dyspepsia & blood. Rustic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908058/image-arts-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView license
Ivorine, the wonderful cleanser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907723/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
White, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908015/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Welcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907961/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907608/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907834/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
J. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907831/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395955/imageView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716026/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mustache Barber Shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView license
Ladies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907872/image-arrows-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395824/imageView license
Lavine for washing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907742/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license