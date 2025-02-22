Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagepostcards public domainpostervintage shoeslibrary cardpublic domain postersbonnet19th century poster artscrewBest of all shoes are Standard screw fastened. Try them. All us school girls wear standard screw fastened boots and shoes. The are so nice.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 751 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2024 x 3235 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseStandard Family Medicine of New England in constant use past 25 yrs. Quaker Bitters, the Brighton belle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908056/image-arts-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseJ. & P. Coats best six cord spool cotton. Gulliver and the Lilliputians.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905342/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395983/imageView licenseDr. Buckland's Scotch Oat Essencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906315/image-arts-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395922/imageView licensePet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907848/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licenseLavine for washing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907738/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseJ. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906361/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784664/retro-home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStandard Family Medicine of New England in constant use past 25 yrs. Take Quaker Bitters for dyspepsia & blood. Rustic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908058/image-arts-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseIvorine, the wonderful cleanserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907723/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite, black & colors for hand & machine. Little ones may dance and play ring-a-roses" mamma said. "Romps, your clothes will…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908015/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseWelcome Soap - Curtis, David & Co, Boston, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907961/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license1880, J. & P. Coats' best six cord spool cotton.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907608/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseJ. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907834/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseJ. & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 50.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907831/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseClark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395955/imageView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716026/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseSee what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseLadies' use best six cord spool cotton, J. & P. Coats' warranted 200 yards.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907872/image-arrows-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion flyer template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395824/imageView licenseLavine for washing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907742/lavine-for-washingFree Image from public domain license