Edit ImageCrop33SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage labelhorses public domainlabelvintage adsvintage advertisement19th centuryclark's trading cardvintage advertisingBuy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool CottonOriginal public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 752 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2448 x 1535 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFrosted cookies label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787306/frosted-cookies-label-template-editable-designView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuy Daggett's Braid, of extra width and superior quality on rollshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906224/image-arts-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJ & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907829/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907517/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906471/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396114/imageView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908790/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMustache Barber Shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908864/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain licenseTea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830980/tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906949/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseBuy the new Remington sewing machinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906945/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseClark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseO.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906996/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage party night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563326/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClark's Mile-End Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseClark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseClark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906942/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseQuilting with Clark's O.N.T.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908843/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseClark's O.N.T. 36 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908786/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseJumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907063/image-aesthetic-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAsk for Thurbers' canned Baldwin tomatoes, lima beans, stringless beans, Windham corn, Marrow & La Favorita peas, okra &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906612/image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license