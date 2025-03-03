rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buy thread, notions and dry goods of W. M. Stephens at the Stone Store, Clark's Mile End 60 Spool Cotton
Save
Edit Image
vintage labelhorses public domainlabelvintage adsvintage advertisement19th centuryclark's trading cardvintage advertising
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
Menswear fashion label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton. The Linnet. If I were a linnet, I'd built my next with "mile end' cotton. Smoothest and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Frosted cookies label template, editable design
Frosted cookies label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787306/frosted-cookies-label-template-editable-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908792/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830879/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView license
Buy Daggett's Braid, of extra width and superior quality on rolls
Buy Daggett's Braid, of extra width and superior quality on rolls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906224/image-arts-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
J & P. Coats Best Six Cord, 200 yds, 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907829/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, the standard thread for hand and machine sewing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907517/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395873/imageView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906471/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
Vintage fashion Twitter post template, birthday greeting card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396114/imageView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908790/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mustache Barber Shop Instagram post template
Mustache Barber Shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549585/mustache-barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coffee beans label template
Coffee beans label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908864/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Tea blends Instagram post template
Tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830980/tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906949/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template design
Retro collage with vintage elements like stamps, maps, and a bicycle editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView license
Buy the new Remington sewing machine
Buy the new Remington sewing machine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906945/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable design
Retro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
O.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
O.N.T., ladies pocket calendar 1878, Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906996/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage party night Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage party night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563326/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907025/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906942/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Quilting with Clark's O.N.T.
Quilting with Clark's O.N.T.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908843/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Clark's O.N.T. 36 Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908786/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Jumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Jumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907063/image-aesthetic-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ask for Thurbers' canned Baldwin tomatoes, lima beans, stringless beans, Windham corn, Marrow & La Favorita peas, okra &…
Ask for Thurbers' canned Baldwin tomatoes, lima beans, stringless beans, Windham corn, Marrow & La Favorita peas, okra &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906612/image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license