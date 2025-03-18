rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kerr's spool cotton. Who bought Jumbo? Barnum, with his mighty $. Poor old Jumbo with his little friends in the zoo.
Save
Edit Image
old advertisementzoo 19th centurypoorpublic domainbarnumelephantold adsthread spool
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704472/embroidery-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Jumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907063/image-aesthetic-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain license
Zoo opening Facebook post template
Zoo opening Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825649/zoo-opening-facebook-post-templateView license
Jumbo's arrival. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Jumbo's arrival. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908882/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife sanctuary charity template
Wildlife sanctuary charity template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825437/wildlife-sanctuary-charity-templateView license
Jumbo at the bar. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Jumbo at the bar. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908888/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elephant facts Instagram post template, editable colorful design
Elephant facts Instagram post template, editable colorful design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6476076/imageView license
Jumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton (1870–1900), vintage elephant illustration. Original public domain image from…
Jumbo aesthetic. Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton (1870–1900), vintage elephant illustration. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230568/image-art-vintage-elephantFree Image from public domain license
Animal facts poster template for awareness campaign
Animal facts poster template for awareness campaign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6475513/imageView license
Kerr's Spool Cotton, Six Cord. Kerr's thread. Highway robbery.
Kerr's Spool Cotton, Six Cord. Kerr's thread. Highway robbery.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Animal facts social media story template for awareness campaign
Animal facts social media story template for awareness campaign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525524/imageView license
Jumbo feeds baby Castoria
Jumbo feeds baby Castoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908689/jumbo-feeds-baby-castoriaFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by…
Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224248/image-paper-christmas-personFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion history Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Use Kerr's extra six cord spool cotton. Kerr & Co. wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
Use Kerr's extra six cord spool cotton. Kerr & Co. wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906427/image-paper-christmas-artsFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
Beach party Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630415/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
See what can be done with Willimantic six cord spool cotton!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907966/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tropical resort Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical resort Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643471/tropical-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
I have bought it - Handy Box Shoe Blacking
I have bought it - Handy Box Shoe Blacking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906979/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable design
New collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643475/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton, a-head of all of them.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908790/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elephant shelter Instagram post template
Elephant shelter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709176/elephant-shelter-instagram-post-templateView license
Star embroidery silk on spools. Ask your storekeeper for it.
Star embroidery silk on spools. Ask your storekeeper for it.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906388/image-flower-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World circus day Instagram post template, editable text
World circus day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623599/world-circus-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906471/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Elephant shelter Instagram post template
Elephant shelter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787712/elephant-shelter-instagram-post-templateView license
Brook's spool cotton for hand & machine sewing, Brook's Patent Glace Thread 50, Brook's Six Cord 40
Brook's spool cotton for hand & machine sewing, Brook's Patent Glace Thread 50, Brook's Six Cord 40
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907628/image-arts-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Luxury lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Luxury lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985836/luxury-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weighing Barnum's white elephant - Fairbanks Standard Scales.
Weighing Barnum's white elephant - Fairbanks Standard Scales.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908718/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion history Instagram post template
Fashion history Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13025396/fashion-history-instagram-post-templateView license
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 24 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Craft supplies Instagram post template, editable design
Craft supplies Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920015/craft-supplies-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Best in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.
Best in the world - the Brainerd & Armstrong Co's spool silk. The Bartholdi Statue of Liberty, the largest in the world.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907632/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cat adoption Instagram post template, editable text
Cat adoption Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550824/cat-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908864/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Instagram post template, editable text
Carnival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761148/carnival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
Clark's O.N.T. Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906949/clarks-ont-spool-cottonFree Image from public domain license
Arts & crafts Instagram post template, editable design
Arts & crafts Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919393/arts-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
Clark's Mile-End 36 Spool Cotton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908788/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license