zoo 19th centurypoorpublic domainbarnumelephantold adsthread spoolKerr's spool cotton. Who bought Jumbo? Barnum, with his mighty $. Poor old Jumbo with his little friends in the zoo.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2513 x 1743 px | 300 dpi 