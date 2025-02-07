Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagethomas jeffersonjefferson memorialwashingtonvintage postcardpostcardtextureartvintageThomas Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D. C.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 756 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3324 x 2095 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseWashington Monument and Cherry Blossoms, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908853/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641538/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907087/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePatriot Day Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18826597/patriot-day-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Capitol, at night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908903/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNon-fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373426/non-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseThe U. S. Capitol, from the air, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907089/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLincoln Memorial through the Cherry Blossoms, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907065/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, featuring stamps, maps editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669285/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseJefferson Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906198/image-texture-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569350/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseLincoln Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907031/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseInterior of Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908065/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseFire Apparatus presented by George Washington, 1774, Alexandria, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908336/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Monument through the Cherry Blossoms, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908093/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641495/d-day-heroes-blog-banner-templateView licenseWashington Monument and Cherry Blossoms by night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907077/image-texture-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487378/honoring-soldiers-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Capitol, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908905/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443642/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWhite House Sightseeing Tourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907071/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487382/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Capitol, at night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907091/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486639/american-flag-facebook-post-templateView licenseView of Murillo's Immaculate Conception, National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907112/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640218/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseLincoln Memorial, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905286/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe National Cathedral, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907036/image-texture-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739455/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseU. S. Capitol, by night, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908854/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693059/american-flag-instagram-post-templateView licenseMunicipal Group "Campanile" Springfield, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908075/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486638/memorial-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Supreme Court Building, Washington, D. C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907086/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license