Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu6SaveSaveEdit Imagejohn singer sargentcouture dressfacepersonartdesignillustrationportraitVintage woman in white dress illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring feminine perfume Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868556/spring-feminine-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman in white dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880286/image-face-person-artView licenseAesthetic Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868026/aesthetic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman white dress, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16898248/vector-face-person-artView licenseVintage art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981452/vintage-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman in white dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880331/image-person-illustration-womanView licenseShopping tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539733/shopping-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage woman white dress, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16685093/vintage-woman-white-dress-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseVintage woman in white dress illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909673/psd-person-celebration-illustrationView licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981437/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman white dress, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766157/vector-face-person-vintageView licenseWedding attire png element, editable bride & groom designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555002/wedding-attire-png-element-editable-bride-groom-designView licenseVintage woman png white dress, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909471/png-face-personView license3D beautiful blue dress, fashion editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398018/beautiful-blue-dress-fashion-editable-remixView licenseVintage woman white dress, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766212/vector-face-person-artView licenseWedding attire, editable bride & groom fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766217/wedding-attire-editable-bride-groom-fashion-designView licenseVintage woman png white dress, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909672/png-face-personView licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710306/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage woman png white dress, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909543/png-face-personView licenseWedding attire, editable bride & groom fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770898/wedding-attire-editable-bride-groom-fashion-designView licenseVintage woman png white dress, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909755/png-face-personView licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseVintage woman in white dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880274/image-person-art-illustrationView licenseWomen's white dress mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14826887/womens-white-dress-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage woman in white dress illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909473/psd-person-art-illustrationView licenseWomen's dress mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495505/womens-dress-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licenseVintage woman in white dress illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880325/image-person-art-illustrationView licenseParis fashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539659/paris-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage woman in formal wear, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766151/vector-face-person-manView licenseInstant film png mockup element, Miss Grace Woodhouse by John Singer Sargent transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189592/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licensePNG Dress figurine fashion costume.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501657/png-dress-figurine-fashion-costume-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseVintage woman in formal wear illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880281/image-person-vintage-illustrationView licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage woman png in formal wear, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909468/png-face-personView licenseAesthetic collection, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002154/aesthetic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Dress costume fashion women.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501822/png-dress-costume-fashion-women-generated-image-rawpixelView licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress costume fashion women.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489396/dress-costume-fashion-women-generated-image-rawpixelView license