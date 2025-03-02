Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge barbierart decowoman vintage illustrationbeautiful womanclothesparisienpoppygeorge barbier's fashion womanGeorge Barbier's png House of the Poppy Merchant border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 400 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2061 x 1030 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Barbier's nude desktop wallpaper, House of the Poppy Merchant illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910446/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseGeorge Barbier's png House of the Poppy Merchant border, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911929/png-art-borderView licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseGeorge Barbier's nude desktop wallpaper, House of the Poppy Merchant illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911932/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Barbier's nude desktop wallpaper, House of the Poppy Merchant illustration psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910444/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseBeach party summer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Barbier's nude desktop wallpaper, House of the Poppy Merchant illustration psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911931/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseBeach fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956541/beach-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChez la Marchande de Pavots (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822655/free-illustration-image-dragon-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367860/image-rose-flower-artView licenseGeorge Barbier's fashion woman vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766032/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970746/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Barbier's fashion woman collage element, art deco vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734205/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Barbier's fashion woman illustration, vintage artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734230/image-vintage-art-womanView licenseCostume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805227/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Merveilleuse au Palais Royal (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2826074/free-illustration-image-art-deco-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseBeach club Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePng George Barbier's fashion woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734218/png-sticker-vintageView licenseSwimwear summer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956487/swimwear-summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng nude lady framed artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6593178/png-frame-stickerView licenseBeach club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseL'Eau (1917–1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820164/free-illustration-image-vintage-book-art-decoFree Image from public domain licenseTropical resort Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMinhuit ... ou l'appartement a la mode. Plate no. 7 (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822658/free-illustration-image-art-deco-barbier-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917129/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-aestheticView licenseRosalinde: Robe du soir illustration, George Barbier's vintage illustration on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745125/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licenseFashion history Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643472/fashion-history-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLa premiere imprudence: Robe du soir, de Beer (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822684/free-illustration-image-art-deco-barbier-fashionFree Image from public domain licenseFashion history Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249354/fashion-history-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseArt deco fashion collage element, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6916810/psd-sticker-vintage-artView licenseMotor show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547865/motor-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArt deco fashion sticker, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684948/vector-person-art-collageView licenseBeach party Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630415/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePng Rosalinde: Robe du soir sticker, George Barbier's vintage illustration on ripped paper, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745127/png-sticker-vintageView licenseEvening party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711148/evening-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCostumes Parisiens: Manteau de Zibelin (1912) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820114/free-illustration-image-fashion-art-deco-womanFree Image from public domain license