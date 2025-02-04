Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageleather notebook pngleather journalnotebookjournal notebookleather notebookleather pngtransparent pngpngLeather journal png sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3749 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBack to school, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22549164/back-school-editable-customizable-designView licenseLeather journal isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877525/leather-journal-isolated-designView licenseBook cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802084/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseLeather journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910625/leather-journal-collage-element-psdView licenseVintage jeans label mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695074/vintage-jeans-label-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseFloral notebook png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910645/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseDiary cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801178/diary-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseBrown paper png mockup, botanical design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007311/illustration-png-brown-aesthetic-paperView licenseNotepad editable mockup element, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541980/notepad-editable-mockup-element-realistic-stationeryView licenseBrown paper png mockup, botanical design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007436/illustration-png-brown-aesthetic-paperView licenseOpen planner notebook editable mockup element, realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541866/open-planner-notebook-editable-mockup-element-realistic-designView licensePNG Vintage leather spiral notebookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15037510/png-vintage-leather-spiral-notebookView licenseVintage jeans label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713458/vintage-jeans-label-mockup-editable-designView licensePNG Leather spiral-bound notebook coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15038963/png-leather-spiral-bound-notebook-coverView licensePink notebook mockup element png, editable ring binder designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209967/pink-notebook-mockup-element-png-editable-ring-binder-designView licenseNotebook png neon stationery sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017817/png-collage-stickerView licenseOpen notebook mockup, realistic journal, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638895/open-notebook-mockup-realistic-journal-customizable-designView licenseBook cover mockup, packaging psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639066/book-cover-mockup-packaging-psdView licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514441/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realisticView licenseAutumn leaf design elements vector sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1202880/leaves-notebookView licenseOpen planner notebook editable mockup, realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541777/open-planner-notebook-editable-mockup-realistic-designView licenseBrown paper png sticker, botanical design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007313/illustration-png-brown-aesthetic-paperView licenseNature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrown paper png sticker, botanical design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007438/illustration-png-brown-aesthetic-paperView licenseLaptop screen mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369621/laptop-screen-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseAutumn leaf design elements vector sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1202908/leaves-notebookView licensePersonal journal png element, editable lifestyle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553926/personal-journal-png-element-editable-lifestyle-designView licenseBlank plain notebook page design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2420363/free-illustration-png-paper-book-notebookView licenseBrown leather book cover png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484902/brown-leather-book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseNotebook with pens png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188234/notebook-with-pens-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseDull brown leather book cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484960/dull-brown-leather-book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseBook cover, packaging design resourcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564512/book-cover-packaging-design-resourceView licenseVintage paper tag label sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160668/vintage-paper-tag-label-setView licensePNG Notepad mockup diary page publication.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712429/png-notepad-mockup-diary-page-publicationView licenseVintage paper tag label sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160121/vintage-paper-tag-label-setView licenseWhite ruled notebook mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2425410/free-illustration-png-notebook-notepad-noteView licensePink ring binder notebook mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192233/pink-ring-binder-notebook-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseDried flower on a blank lined notebook design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2430927/free-illustration-png-paper-notebook-tapeView licenseLeather cover notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820882/leather-cover-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreen notebook png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188634/green-notebook-png-transparent-backgroundView license