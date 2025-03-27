Edit ImageCropton6SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge stubbshorsevintage paper texturevintage horse illustrationhorse sketchhorse vintagehorse drawingold paper textureVintage prancing horse background, animal illustration by George Stubbs, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, Horse carriage transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229492/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseVintage prancing horse background, animal illustration by George Stubbs, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916648/image-background-aesthetic-textureView licenseParis travel png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703834/paris-travel-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseVintage prancing horse computer wallpaper, animal illustration by George Stubbs, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917810/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage prancing horse iPhone wallpaper, animal illustration by George Stubbs, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916644/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage horse riders transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232411/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseA Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819107/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic autumn camp background, brown designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558488/aesthetic-autumn-camp-background-brown-designView licenseGeorge Stubbs horse drawing, postage stamp, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746153/image-paper-aesthetic-vintageView licenseParis travel collage background, Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621140/paris-travel-collage-background-ephemera-remixView licenseGeorge Stubbs drawing, postage stamp, collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746182/psd-paper-aesthetic-stickerView licenseWhite horse, editable animal painting by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remasterd by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909873/png-aesthetic-animal-illustrationsView licenseGeorge Stubbs drawing, png postage stamp, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746148/png-paper-aestheticView licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseLion and horse vintage artwork in decorative Rococo frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6588030/image-frame-vintage-artView licenseEditable notepaper frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516983/editable-notepaper-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage skeleton paper computer wallpaper, artwork by George Stubbs, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918843/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licensePng framed lion and horse artwork, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6588032/png-frame-stickerView licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of a Racehorse in Action: Galloping to Left, a Semi-Anatomical Study, with Skin Flayed to Show Action of Muscles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819796/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454759/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView licenseHorse vector vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3823720/illustration-vector-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047514/aesthetic-horse-carousel-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage horse illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3823557/illustration-image-art-vintageView licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseHorse psd vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3822904/illustration-psd-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110272/aesthetic-horse-carousel-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseA Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764683/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-lionFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Attacked by a Lion (1768–1769) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819790/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516800/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseA Horse Affrighted by a Lion (1777) print in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819978/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072866/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseHorse vintage illustration paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245766/image-art-horse-vintageView licenseAesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110273/aesthetic-horse-carousel-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseA Lion Attacking a Horse (1762) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819037/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements and whimsical creatures surrounding a blank page editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22460314/image-stars-lion-transparent-pngView licenseVintage horse illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3824670/illustration-image-art-blackView license