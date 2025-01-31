RemixBoomSaveSaveRemixnotebook paper bluebackgroundpaper texturetextureborderpaperchristmasaestheticAesthetic Winter journal background, white paper textureMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlue winter snowflakes background, editable seasonal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908945/blue-winter-snowflakes-background-editable-seasonal-designView licenseAesthetic Winter journal background, white paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912175/image-background-texture-paperView licenseWinter snow Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037394/winter-snow-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAesthetic Winter journal background, blue paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912179/image-background-texture-paperView licenseWinter snowflakes border background, editable seasonal collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908958/winter-snowflakes-border-background-editable-seasonal-collage-designView licenseAesthetic Winter journal background, blue paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912180/image-background-texture-paperView licenseEditable winter snowflakes border background, seasonal collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908985/editable-winter-snowflakes-border-background-seasonal-collage-designView licenseAesthetic Winter journal iPhone wallpaper, white paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912176/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWinter snow Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001887/winter-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAesthetic Winter journal iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912181/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBusiness recruitment border background, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889195/business-recruitment-border-background-editable-collage-designView licenseAesthetic journal border background, blue paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927590/image-background-texture-paperView licenseAesthetic birthday present background, editable ripped paper border collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888206/png-aesthetic-background-collageView licenseAesthetic journal border background, blue paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927591/image-background-texture-paperView licenseBusinessman cogwheel background, editable business collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902475/businessman-cogwheel-background-editable-business-collage-designView licenseAesthetic journal iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927592/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseSeasons greetings Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789429/seasons-greetings-facebook-story-templateView licenseBlue snowflakes ripped paper, festive element backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913379/image-torn-paper-christmasView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926922/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseRipped paper snowflake, winter collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912214/ripped-paper-snowflake-winter-collageView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927099/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseRipped paper snowflake, winter collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912210/ripped-paper-snowflake-winter-collageView licenseAesthetic birthday present background, editable ripped paper border collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889917/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseBlue snowflakes ripped paper, festive element backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912202/image-torn-paper-christmasView licenseBusinessman cogwheel head border, editable business collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901910/businessman-cogwheel-head-border-editable-business-collage-designView licenseRipped paper snowflake, winter collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912209/ripped-paper-snowflake-winter-collageView licenseBusinessman cogwheel background, editable business collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901889/businessman-cogwheel-background-editable-business-collage-designView licenseRipped paper snowflake, winter collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912208/ripped-paper-snowflake-winter-collageView licenseWinter snow YouTube thumbnail template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034362/winter-snow-youtube-thumbnail-template-editable-designView licenseBlue snowflakes ripped paper, festive element backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912201/image-torn-paper-christmasView licenseTorn square green paper, collage notepaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706505/torn-square-green-paper-collage-notepaper-editable-designView licenseRipped paper snowflake, winter collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913384/ripped-paper-snowflake-winter-collageView licenseHR candidate search background, editable recruitment collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902682/candidate-search-background-editable-recruitment-collage-designView licenseWinter aesthetic instant film frame, collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912273/image-background-christmas-paper-textureView licenseHR recruitment background, editable candidate search collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902689/recruitment-background-editable-candidate-search-collage-designView licenseWinter aesthetic instant film frame, collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912272/image-background-christmas-paper-textureView licenseHR recruitment border, editable candidate search collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911244/recruitment-border-editable-candidate-search-collage-designView licenseBlue snowflakes ripped paper png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912204/png-torn-paper-christmasView licenseHR candidate search border, editable recruitment collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911274/candidate-search-border-editable-recruitment-collage-designView licenseHello Winter greeting, aesthetic snowflakes collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912205/image-torn-paper-christmasView license