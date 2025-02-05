RemixBoom1SaveSaveRemixmerry christmas wallpaper iphonechristmas wallpaper iphonewallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundtexturexmasWinter snowflakes frame phone wallpaper, off-white textured backgroundMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter snowflakes frame iPhone wallpaper, editable festive designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910913/winter-snowflakes-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-festive-designView licenseSnowflakes patterned png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915462/png-background-frame-christmasView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520183/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snowflakes frame background, blue textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912266/image-background-texture-frameView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521386/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snowflakes frame phone wallpaper, blue textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912264/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas wreath iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8508583/christmas-wreath-iphone-wallpaperView licenseWinter snowflakes frame background, blue textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912268/image-background-texture-frameView licenseMerry X'mas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520365/merry-xmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSnowing Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, winter backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884823/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage x'mas collage mobile wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582565/vintage-xmas-collage-mobile-wallpaperView licenseBlue winter snowflakes iPhone wallpaper, seasonal backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912192/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas dog iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591262/christmas-dog-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue winter snowflakes iPhone wallpaper, seasonal backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912187/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas dog iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591267/christmas-dog-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnowing Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, winter backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884828/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521873/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snowflakes frame background, blue textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912260/image-background-texture-frameView licenseSeason's greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520146/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSnowflakes patterned png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915388/png-frame-christmasView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519372/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snowflake frame, circle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913397/winter-snowflake-frame-circle-designView licenseCute Christmas tree iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8510032/cute-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaperView licenseWinter snowflake frame, circle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912279/winter-snowflake-frame-circle-designView licenseMerry X'mas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521973/merry-xmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snow globe mobile wallpaper, Christmas backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884876/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521616/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snowflake frame, circle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912280/winter-snowflake-frame-circle-designView licenseMerry X'mas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520875/merry-xmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snow globe mobile wallpaper, Christmas backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884879/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393863/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseChristmas aesthetic phone wallpaper, winter snow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884924/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393470/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseChristmas aesthetic phone wallpaper, winter snow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884927/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520576/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseHoliday special coffee phone wallpaper, hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885152/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseMerry Christmas mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12989945/merry-christmas-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseHoliday special coffee phone wallpaper, hand illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885158/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520515/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter snowflakes frame background, blue textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912261/image-background-texture-frameView license