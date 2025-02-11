Edit ImageCropNunnySaveSaveEdit Imageborderlaptopwooden tablenotebookpentablenotenotepadLaptop on wooden tableMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable notebook mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824489/editable-notebook-mockupView licenseBlank notebook on a wooden table mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/540975/free-photo-image-above-agenda-blankView licenseEducation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631643/education-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWork Process Hands Office Workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/164653/premium-photo-image-blank-coffee-communicationView licenseGlobal business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892189/global-business-remixView licensePerson typing on laptop desk.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17319060/person-typing-laptop-deskView licensePink ring binder notebook mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192233/pink-ring-binder-notebook-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseWork Process Hands Office Workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/164646/premium-photo-image-busy-calendar-blank-browsingView licenseTo do list, laptop mockup, editable screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243623/list-laptop-mockup-editable-screenView licenseFlat lay of business concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/380133/free-photo-image-contract-laptop-table-flatlay-workView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993607/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseBusinessman taking note from the internethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216707/businessman-working-his-deskView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993695/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseGadget Desk Table Business Stationery Workspace Concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/65612/premium-photo-image-aerial-view-blank-bookView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993734/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseTyping hands on laptop deskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17319055/typing-hands-laptop-deskView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993562/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseAppointment Schedule Diary List Notepad Concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/55950/premium-photo-image-agenda-appointment-bookView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993025/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseDigital tablet and a laptop on a wooden table in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216722/modern-wooden-office-deskView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993547/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseWork Process Hands Office Workplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/164462/premium-photo-image-blank-coffee-communicationView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993685/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseBusiness Objects Office Workspace Desk Concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/55857/premium-photo-image-purse-credit-cards-wallet-aerial-viewView licenseTime to travel Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272239/time-travel-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSketching Creative Draw Pencil Designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/164542/premium-photo-image-art-background-blankView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994037/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseBusiness Objects Office Workspace Desk Concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/55858/premium-photo-image-business-card-credit-cards-wallet-workView licenseTime to travel Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272240/time-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSketching Creative Draw Pencil Designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5681/premium-psd-paper-pencil-mockup-pen-man-artView licenseJourney through time Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272253/journey-through-time-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLaptop by a notepad on a wooden table in the officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216771/brown-wooden-office-deskView licenseFind your calm Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272247/find-your-calm-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseNotebook Pencils Coffee Cup Workspace on Black Tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/93845/free-photo-image-table-keyboard-work-flat-lay-flatlay-frameView licenseStationery isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994052/stationery-isolated-element-setView licenseBlank white card next to computer keyboard on a wooden tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216744/brown-wooden-office-deskView licenseTime to travel blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272238/time-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlank white card next to computer keyboard on a wooden tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216640/brown-wooden-office-deskView licenseJourney through time blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272249/journey-through-time-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlank white card next to computer keyboard on a wooden tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1216689/brown-wooden-office-deskView license