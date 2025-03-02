Green field background. Claude Monet artwork, remixed by rawpixel. More Free for Personal and Business use Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Low Resolution 1200 x 800 px

High Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi High Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium