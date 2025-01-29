RemixBusbusSaveSaveRemixaesthetic message boxwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundtorn paperpaper textureborderMarketing paper texture iPhone wallpaperMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarWrinkled paper texture mobile wallpaper, editable digital communication border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913074/png-aesthetic-collage-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseBlue marketing border background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919118/image-background-torn-paperView licenseBusiness connection Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037339/business-connection-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMarketing paper texture background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919120/image-background-torn-paperView licenseOwl iPhone wallpaper, speech bubble, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788986/owl-iphone-wallpaper-speech-bubble-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue marketing border background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919123/image-background-torn-paperView licenseOwl iPhone wallpaper, speech bubble, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788966/owl-iphone-wallpaper-speech-bubble-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarketing paper texture background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919121/image-background-torn-paperView licenseSocial media border phone wallpaper, editable wrinkled paper background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913071/social-media-border-phone-wallpaper-editable-wrinkled-paper-background-designView licenseMarketing border png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919129/png-torn-paper-frameView licenseAesthetic birthday mobile wallpaper, editable ripped paper border collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892329/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseMarketing border png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919036/png-torn-paperView licenseAesthetic birthday iPhone wallpaper, editable ripped paper border collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889980/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseMarketing border png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919128/png-torn-paper-frameView licensePeople planning business iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837209/people-planning-business-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMarketing png border frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919131/png-background-torn-paperView licenseBeige phone wallpaper, editable ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072659/beige-phone-wallpaper-editable-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing ripped paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919016/image-torn-paper-textureView licenseGreen phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072563/green-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing ripped paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919017/image-torn-paper-textureView licenseGifting guide Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037757/gifting-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMarketing ripped paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927109/image-torn-paper-textureView licenseEditable Green phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072658/editable-green-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing ripped paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919058/image-torn-paper-textureView licenseVintage letter collage mobile wallpaper, beige aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9090367/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseMarketing ripped paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919105/image-torn-paper-textureView licenseBlue phone wallpaper, editable ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073140/blue-phone-wallpaper-editable-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing border background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919007/image-background-aestheticView licenseEditable ark blue phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073139/editable-ark-blue-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing border background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919008/image-background-aestheticView licenseEditable beige phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072565/editable-beige-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing torn paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919103/image-torn-paper-textureView licenseBeige phone wallpaper, editable ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072787/beige-phone-wallpaper-editable-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing ripped paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919104/image-background-torn-paperView licenseEditable blue phone wallpaper, ripped paper border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072786/editable-blue-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-border-designView licenseMarketing torn paper background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919102/image-background-torn-paperView licenseDreamy flamingo iPhone wallpaper, surreal ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632001/dreamy-flamingo-iphone-wallpaper-surreal-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseShare marketing gray background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919001/image-background-aestheticView licenseDreamy flamingo iPhone wallpaper, surreal ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695371/dreamy-flamingo-iphone-wallpaper-surreal-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseShare marketing gray background, digital communicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919002/image-background-aestheticView license