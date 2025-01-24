Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemax klingerklingerfolderweddingetchingbridecupidjapanese peopleCupid by Friedrich FelsingOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5368 x 2683 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517110/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseWünschehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793331/wunscheFree Image from public domain licenseHoneymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910948/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePlacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793625/placeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAction by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919294/actionFree Image from public domain licenseHoneymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853319/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseEntführung by Friedrich Felsinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919303/entfuhrungFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730600/happy-anniversary-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnxioushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793487/anxiousFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRectificationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793660/rectificationFree Image from public domain licensePNG element honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866632/png-element-honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseTriumphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793372/triumphFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding anniversary Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427739/happy-wedding-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView licenseResthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793338/restFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891765/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseHomagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793433/homageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870460/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseZweite Zukunft from Eva und die Zukunft (Rad.-Werk III) by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183484/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891803/watercolor-valentines-cupid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEin Mutter III by Max Klinger and Otto Felsing Druckereihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9295124/ein-mutter-iii-max-klinger-and-otto-felsing-druckereiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381776/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseErste Zukunft from Eva und die Zukunft (Rad.-Werk III) by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084919/erste-zukunft-from-eva-und-die-zukunft-rad-werk-iii-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891827/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licenseEin Mord by Max Klinger and Otto Felsing Druckereihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038091/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870336/watercolor-valentines-cupid-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseAmor (Cupid) from Ein Handschuh (A Glove). Cyclus von zehn Compositionen radirt. Rad. Opus VI, Plate X. First editionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954798/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871099/watercolor-valentines-cupid-editable-remix-designView licensePsyche and her Sisters, plate 18 from Cupid and Psyche by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979783/psyche-and-her-sisters-plate-from-cupid-and-psyche-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516780/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseDritte Zukunft from Eva und die Zukunft (Rad.-Werk III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877627/dritte-zukunft-from-eva-und-die-zukunft-rad-werk-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630852/happy-anniversary-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseEva from Eva und die Zukunft (Rad.-Werk III) by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084942/eva-from-eva-und-die-zukunft-rad-werk-iii-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseDie Schlange from Eva und die Zukunft (Rad.-Werk III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877608/die-schlange-from-eva-und-die-zukunft-rad-werk-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notepaper frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516983/editable-notepaper-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseCupid, plate ten from A Glove by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992314/cupid-plate-ten-from-glove-max-klingerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage framed notepaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516008/editable-vintage-framed-notepaper-backgroundView licensePsyche Wandering, plate 28 from Cupid and Psyche by Max Klingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8976195/psyche-wandering-plate-from-cupid-and-psyche-max-klingerFree Image from public domain license