Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan thomas lundbyefrench costumefacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainWoman in French(?) national costume by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 692 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1844 x 3199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in Swiss national costume by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919267/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseItalian woman with a basket on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924375/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDanish travelers on excursionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795080/danish-travelers-excursionFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour studies of Italian women, one with a child by her hand, as well as a study of a child and a study of a street sweeper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923605/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseStudy of the same figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794362/study-the-same-figureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseA gray moldy horse is being groomed in Via Margutta by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921235/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license"FRIGGA and CERSIMI"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761691/frigga-and-cersimiFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"ØRVARODD. HOLGER DANSKE. STEARKODD."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760755/orvarodd-holger-danske-stearkoddFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"BUTTOCKS"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761685/buttocksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFour figure studies.Standing woman and standing bocce player, a bocce player throwing and little girl with a basket on her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo studies of an Italian woman leading a small child in a harnesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794424/two-studies-italian-woman-leading-small-child-harnessFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCampagnol standing by his horse.Below, a beggar monk standing by his donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794266/campagnol-standing-his-horsebelow-beggar-monk-standing-his-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseLet's celebrate! social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788559/lets-celebrate-social-story-templateView licenseKneeling man by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919512/kneeling-man-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license"FREE"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761845/freeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBare-legged peasant girl with a bundle of firewood on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921992/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseStudies of women in Bernese dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732682/studies-women-bernese-dressFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseTVtwo female dancers, t.h.study of a sedge in flower by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924224/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseKnitting lady (Lundbye's mother?) by a window with a view of fir trees, as well as a profile studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794859/image-trees-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOld woman at a spinning wheel;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732614/old-woman-spinning-wheelFree Image from public domain license