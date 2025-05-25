Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageskullmary magdalenearmsvintagemary magdalene public domainefacepersonartSt Mary Magdalen with a skull in her arms by Alessandro CasolaniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9702 x 13443 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree studies for St Mary Magdalen in profile to the right.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725832/three-studies-for-mary-magdalen-profile-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePutthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817845/puttFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA pope sees the Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus in heavenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786267/pope-sees-the-virgin-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-heavenFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAscension of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786361/ascension-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868626/happy-girls-are-the-prettiest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies for a Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264142/studies-for-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA young married couple sitting on a sofa, she with a child on her armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793239/young-married-couple-sitting-sofa-she-with-child-her-armFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMary Magdalene with the jar of ointment.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725708/mary-magdalene-with-the-jar-ointmentFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale head with downcast eyeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785952/female-head-with-downcast-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484448/healthy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist surrounded by apostles and Phariseeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787948/christ-surrounded-apostles-and-phariseesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung male model kneeling to right by Vincenzo Dandinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924039/young-male-model-kneeling-rightFree Image from public domain licenseSave water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft of a woman's suit.A chain connects her armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790974/draft-womans-suita-chain-connects-her-armsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseA standing woman reads a book while a naked boy reaches out to herhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793802/standing-woman-reads-book-while-naked-boy-reaches-out-herFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116535/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseItalian woman with a water jug on her headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728664/italian-woman-with-water-jug-her-headFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe slovenly wife A wife speaks urgently to her old husband and has her arms around his neckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772785/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo circular compositions of a mother sitting with her child in her armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791465/two-circular-compositions-mother-sitting-with-her-child-her-armsFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA woman walking left with a basket over her armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788209/woman-walking-left-with-basket-over-her-armFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA seated woman with a small child in her armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791562/seated-woman-with-small-child-her-armsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566940/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSitting girl with her back turnedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731637/sitting-girl-with-her-back-turnedFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist and Jairus;the bloody womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787715/christ-and-jairusthe-bloody-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe penitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730793/the-penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license