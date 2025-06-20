Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingspaintingDance scene by agostino melissiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 13244 x 10416 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung man standing with a staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786088/young-man-standing-with-staffFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReclining man supported by a seated manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785981/reclining-man-supported-seated-manFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree male saints with Madonna and Child in the clouds surrounded by angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814968/three-male-saints-with-madonna-and-child-the-clouds-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle scene with cavalry and infantryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815144/battle-scene-with-cavalry-and-infantryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA loving couple of gods, sitting in the cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787997/loving-couple-gods-sitting-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinged female figure in circular field.T.h.study of figure's left foothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787607/winged-female-figure-circular-fieldthstudy-figures-left-footFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree drawings of an antique statue of a slavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787133/three-drawings-antique-statue-slaveFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe raising of Lazarushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772651/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseRock landscape with trees drawn on top of the fragment of a nude male figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784575/rock-landscape-with-trees-drawn-top-the-fragment-nude-male-figureFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrapery study of a man pointing downwards with a gunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786433/drapery-study-man-pointing-downwards-with-gunFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe crucifixion of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786050/the-crucifixion-christFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComposition with a seated king surrounded by nude figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787275/composition-with-seated-king-surrounded-nude-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA pope sees the Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus in heavenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786267/pope-sees-the-virgin-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-heavenFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountain landscape with fortress drawn on top of the fragment of a naked male figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784324/image-person-art-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563455/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseChrist in Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820522/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseStudy after Raphael's "Parnassus"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780023/study-after-raphaels-parnassusFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseMutiny and shipwrecked prisoners on the beachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785941/mutiny-and-shipwrecked-prisoners-the-beachFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHermit St.Torello's Miraclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786177/hermit-sttorellos-miracleFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt.Homobonus does a good deed (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786387/sthomobonus-does-good-deedFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseGroup of four armed men and a boy next to a log and some barrelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815073/group-four-armed-men-and-boy-next-log-and-some-barrelsFree Image from public domain license