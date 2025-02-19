Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejohanna fosiemelonpublic domainmelon public domaininsect public domainpublic domain melon paintingfood paintingsvegetables paintingStudy of fruit and vegetables by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3974 x 4965 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable half slice fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259468/editable-half-slice-fruit-design-element-setView licenseStudy of apple, nuts and peppers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919508/study-apple-nuts-and-peppersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant tropical fruit watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699340/editable-vibrant-tropical-fruit-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseStudy of peach, apple and pear by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919522/study-peach-apple-and-pearFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant tropical fruit watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699342/editable-vibrant-tropical-fruit-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseStudy of fruits, berries, and nuts by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919504/study-fruits-berries-and-nutsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic fresh market poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668312/organic-fresh-market-poster-templateView licenseStudy of morels and figs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919496/study-morels-and-figsFree Image from public domain licenseKiwi poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668256/kiwi-poster-templateView licenseStudy of vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919476/study-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422970/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919484/study-turnips-and-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseBrunch recipes poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10609358/brunch-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudies of plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919515/studies-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11582398/customer-review-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of two net melons, halved and squared by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919495/study-two-net-melons-halved-and-squaredFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy salad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12068772/healthy-salad-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots (1751) vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Original public domain image from The Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103398/image-plant-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075267/new-menu-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStudy of flowers and bulbs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919493/study-flowers-and-bulbsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316546/farmer-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseStudy of flower and strawberry by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919524/study-flower-and-strawberryFree Image from public domain licenseFood delivery Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8190936/food-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of fruits and berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919490/study-fruits-and-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseFood delivery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643589/food-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of apples and pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919479/study-apples-and-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583636/customer-review-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of apple and plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919517/study-apple-and-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseEat your veggies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015137/eat-your-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919483/study-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826163/new-menu-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919500/study-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786812/new-menu-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of cherries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919518/study-cherriesFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643491/new-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of apples by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919494/study-applesFree Image from public domain licenseEat your veggies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902243/eat-your-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919497/study-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607996/customer-review-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of various berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919519/study-various-berriesFree Image from public domain license