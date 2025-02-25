Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagejohanna fosiebulbspublic domainroseflowerplantartvintageStudy of flowers and bulbs by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 949 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3961 x 5009 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic pink sky background, arch doorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513144/aesthetic-pink-sky-background-arch-doorView licenseStudy of flowers, fruits and green tomatoes by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919523/study-flowers-fruits-and-green-tomatoesFree Image from public domain licenseBride to be poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039654/bride-poster-templateView licenseStudy of rose hip and pansy by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919480/study-rose-hip-and-pansyFree Image from public domain licenseRoses growing in light bulb, surreal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326152/roses-growing-light-bulb-surreal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseStudy of apple, nuts and peppers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919508/study-apple-nuts-and-peppersFree Image from public domain licenseRoses growing in light bulb, surreal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266872/roses-growing-light-bulb-surreal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseStudy of peach, apple and pear by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919522/study-peach-apple-and-pearFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage venue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039647/marriage-venue-poster-templateView licenseStudy of fruit and vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919485/study-fruit-and-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of flower in glass with water and white asparagus by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919525/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoses growing png light bulb, surreal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554231/roses-growing-png-light-bulb-surreal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseStudy of flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919483/study-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919515/studies-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919484/study-turnips-and-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseWonderful word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352260/wonderful-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of pink rose and blue flower by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919491/study-pink-rose-and-blue-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515598/editable-vintage-notepaper-iphone-wallpaperView licenseStudy of vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919476/study-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of flower and strawberry by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919524/study-flower-and-strawberryFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347160/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseStudy of tulips by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919506/study-tulipsFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346575/png-aesthetic-animal-beigeView licenseStudy of yellow tulip by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919528/study-yellow-tulipFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347809/greek-goddess-statue-png-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of tulip and other flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919521/study-tulip-and-other-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347130/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of apples and pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919479/study-apples-and-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pink sky background, arch doorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513137/aesthetic-pink-sky-background-arch-doorView licenseStudy of apple and plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919517/study-apple-and-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding rose collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801452/vintage-hand-holding-rose-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy of morels and figs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919496/study-morels-and-figsFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding light bulb png, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123317/hand-holding-light-bulb-png-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseStudy of fruits and berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919490/study-fruits-and-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower sticker, editable Spring botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072612/vintage-watercolor-flower-sticker-editable-spring-botanical-illustrationView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots (1751) vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Original public domain image from The Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103398/image-plant-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain license