Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecouplecouples art public domaincouples arttreegolden artcouple paintingdating couplepaintingA naked couple by a tree by Wilhelm MarstrandOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1076 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2929 x 3268 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding invitation poster template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810253/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseYoung couple disagreeing in the background dancing in front of a house by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920075/image-background-face-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury date inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273730/luxury-date-inspiration-templateView licenseThe stubborn donkey by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923332/the-stubborn-donkey-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466460/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeasants on their way to Rome by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923478/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466455/holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseErasmus Montanus disputes with Per Degn by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924656/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901628/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseItalian farmer or shepherd by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921845/italian-farmer-shepherd-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10275212/watercolor-coconut-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseWatercolor study of landscape with a bridge over a ravine by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920133/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFalling in love Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052518/falling-love-facebook-post-templateView licenseSeated Swedish peasant woman with high headdress by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924077/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884649/watercolor-coconut-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseNausicaa brings the shipwrecked Odysseus' clothes by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922000/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803730/watercolor-coconut-tree-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo studies of a small Swedish boy from Leksand by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924071/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884647/watercolor-coconut-tree-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe art historian, professor N. L. Høyen by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924941/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803848/watercolor-coconut-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseChr.4. lets the executioner take the chain of command and the sword from the forger Christopher Rosenkrantz by Wilhelm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803595/watercolor-coconut-tree-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePCSkovgaard and A. Kittendorff, riding donkeys in a mountain landscape by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921149/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coconut tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884646/watercolor-coconut-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseMotif from Ludvig Holberg: The maternity ward by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922978/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCute cat couple, love digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616708/cute-cat-couple-love-digital-art-editable-remixView licensePencil sketches and pen samples by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920142/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDinner date poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052719/dinner-date-poster-templateView licenseFrederikke Raffenberg, born Hagerup by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922898/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding party Facebook story template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774707/wedding-party-facebook-story-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseA street scene in the dog days by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Instagram post template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719543/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseFrom Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807602/save-the-date-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseChurch-Goers Arriving by Boat at the Parish Church of Leksand on Siljan Lake, Sweden by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Fall poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527584/happy-fall-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknown by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923206/unknown-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseWedding card blog banner template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774267/wedding-card-blog-banner-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseA visit (A visit from everyday life) by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921966/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license