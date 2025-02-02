Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagejohanna fosievegetables vintagepepper public domainpepper cc0pepper plantvintage food peppervintage plants studyfruit pepper vegetablesStudy of apple, nuts and peppers by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3928 x 4979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpecial offer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703711/special-offer-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of peach, apple and pear by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919522/study-peach-apple-and-pearFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy food Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461006/healthy-food-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of fruit and vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919485/study-fruit-and-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable variety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206532/vegetable-variety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of fruits, berries, and nuts by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919504/study-fruits-berries-and-nutsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh veggies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435675/fresh-veggies-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudies of plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919515/studies-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual nutritionist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162884/virtual-nutritionist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of morels and figs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919496/study-morels-and-figsFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable variety poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467913/vegetable-variety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919476/study-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472637/organic-produce-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919484/study-turnips-and-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994266/organic-vegetable-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseStudy of apples and pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919479/study-apples-and-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh veggies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516617/fresh-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of apple and plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919517/study-apple-and-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseVeggie recipe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172204/veggie-recipe-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of flowers and bulbs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919493/study-flowers-and-bulbsFree Image from public domain licenseEat more veg Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466634/eat-more-veg-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots (1751) vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie. Original public domain image from The Statens…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103398/image-plant-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498095/organic-vegetable-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of apples by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919494/study-applesFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993838/organic-produce-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of flower and strawberry by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919524/study-flower-and-strawberryFree Image from public domain licenseVegetables poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668493/vegetables-poster-templateView licenseStudy of fruits and berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919490/study-fruits-and-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseVegetables Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537144/vegetables-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919483/study-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742346/food-nutrition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919500/study-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994275/organic-vegetable-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseStudy of pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919497/study-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994270/organic-vegetable-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseStudy of various berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919519/study-various-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseVegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466511/vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of cherries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919518/study-cherriesFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994273/organic-vegetable-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseStudy of artichoke and cauliflower head by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919487/study-artichoke-and-cauliflower-headFree Image from public domain license