Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejohanna fosiepearfruitvintage fruitsfood paintingsplantartvintageStudy of apple and plums by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4036 x 5115 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919515/studies-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581663/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919476/study-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy of apples and pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919479/study-apples-and-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of peach, apple and pear by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919522/study-peach-apple-and-pearFree Image from public domain licenseCitrus scented poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508447/citrus-scented-poster-templateView licenseStudy of various berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919519/study-various-berriesFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy of cherries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919518/study-cherriesFree Image from public domain licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103551/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseStudy of rose hip and pansy by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919480/study-rose-hip-and-pansyFree Image from public domain licenseApple jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563393/apple-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of fruits and berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919490/study-fruits-and-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357065/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of apple, nuts and peppers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919508/study-apple-nuts-and-peppersFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581674/vase-fruit-still-life-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919500/study-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000921/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of two net melons, halved and squared by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919495/study-two-net-melons-halved-and-squaredFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952028/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919497/study-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265215/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseStudy of fruits, berries, and nuts by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919504/study-fruits-berries-and-nutsFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904760/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of apples by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919494/study-applesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265345/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseStudy of morels and figs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919496/study-morels-and-figsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001006/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of fruit and vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919485/study-fruit-and-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000908/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of grapes by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919510/study-grapesFree Image from public domain licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761146/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseStudy of tulip and other flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919521/study-tulip-and-other-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265217/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseStudy of flowers and bulbs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919493/study-flowers-and-bulbsFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357090/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of turnips and carrots by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919484/study-turnips-and-carrotsFree Image from public domain license