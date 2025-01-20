rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbach
Save
Edit Image
virgin maryvirgin mary engravingjesusangelsfacepersonartvintage
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A table by Christian Rothgiesser
A table by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbach
Jesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Christ on the cross, with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen and St John and four angels by Anthony Van Dyck
Christ on the cross, with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen and St John and four angels by Anthony Van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923229/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ecce Homo by Justus Danckerts
Ecce Homo by Justus Danckerts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923890/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
Palace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
The back of Amsterdam City Hall;erected
The back of Amsterdam City Hall;erected
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924730/the-back-amsterdam-city-hallerectedFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
Jesus is nailed to the cross by unknown
Jesus is nailed to the cross by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ottoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesser
Ottoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
Child Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnesson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interior of a hall with a man speaking and audience
Interior of a hall with a man speaking and audience
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807942/interior-hall-with-man-speaking-and-audienceFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
Resurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace
Pray for peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView license
Christ is mocked by unknown
Christ is mocked by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ embracing a woman (personifying the faithful?) Below "Solomon" and "Hester" by unknown
Christ embracing a woman (personifying the faithful?) Below "Solomon" and "Hester" by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922383/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
FallReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn more
FallReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn more
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735965/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Summer
Summer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736060/summerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Risen Christ
The Risen Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
Jesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Facebook story template
Carol concert Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578282/carol-concert-facebook-story-templateView license
Entry into a city
Entry into a city
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807896/entry-into-cityFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Coronation of Charles I of England
The Coronation of Charles I of England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807799/the-coronation-charles-englandFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church
Welcome to church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10913940/welcome-churchView license
Square with a military parade and a cheering crowd
Square with a military parade and a cheering crowd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807837/square-with-military-parade-and-cheering-crowdFree Image from public domain license