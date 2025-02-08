Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagestrawberryjohanna fosiecard foodstrawberry flowerstudystrawberry vintagestrawberry botanicalstrawberry artStudy of flower and strawberry by Johanna FosieOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3957 x 5094 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGet well soon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737408/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of yellow tulip by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919528/study-yellow-tulipFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812197/get-well-soon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy of tulip and other flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919521/study-tulip-and-other-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812210/get-well-soon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of rose hip and pansy by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919480/study-rose-hip-and-pansyFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812217/get-well-soon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of flower in glass with water and white asparagus by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919525/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseStrawberry jam label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522987/strawberry-jam-label-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of flowers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919483/study-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast quote Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092493/breakfast-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseStudy of morels and figs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919496/study-morels-and-figsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580485/imageView licenseStudy of apple, nuts and peppers by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919508/study-apple-nuts-and-peppersFree Image from public domain licenseRaspberry border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103496/raspberry-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy of fruit and vegetables by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919485/study-fruit-and-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579389/imageView licenseStudy of peach, apple and pear by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919522/study-peach-apple-and-pearFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of flowers and bulbs by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919493/study-flowers-and-bulbsFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025182/mushroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of fruits, berries, and nuts by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919504/study-fruits-berries-and-nutsFree Image from public domain licenseRaspberry border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103495/raspberry-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseStudy of flowers, fruits and green tomatoes by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919523/study-flowers-fruits-and-green-tomatoesFree Image from public domain licenseRaspberry border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103494/raspberry-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy of tulips by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919506/study-tulipsFree Image from public domain licenseRaspberry border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736077/raspberry-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseStudy of pink rose and blue flower by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919491/study-pink-rose-and-blue-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406604/flower-market-poster-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of fruits and berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919490/study-fruits-and-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseSignature menu template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716967/signature-menu-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of apples and pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919479/study-apples-and-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004420/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of apple and plums by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919517/study-apple-and-plumsFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688389/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of berries by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919500/study-berriesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768788/floral-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of pears by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919497/study-pearsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426460/imageView licenseStudy of grapes by Johanna Fosiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919510/study-grapesFree Image from public domain license