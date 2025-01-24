Edit ImageCropNunnySaveSaveEdit Imagechinese new yearchinesenew yeartransparent pngpngcelebrationdesignillustrationLu png sticker, Chinese luck symbol, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold bull Instagram post template, editable red and gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564633/gold-bull-instagram-post-template-editable-red-and-gold-designView licenseLu png sticker, Chinese luck symbol, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011701/png-sticker-chinese-new-yearView licenseChinese bull blog banner template, editable red and gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564618/chinese-bull-blog-banner-template-editable-red-and-gold-designView licenseLu, Chinese luck symbol collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919620/lu-chinese-luck-symbol-collage-element-vectorView licenseLunar New Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487035/lunar-new-yearView licenseLu, Chinese luck symbol collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011734/lu-chinese-luck-symbol-collage-element-vectorView licenseHappy Chinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456851/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921464/free-illustration-png-frame-2021-chinese-new-year-affluenceView licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117984/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921486/free-illustration-png-2021-chinese-new-year-affluence-artView licenseLunar new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961482/lunar-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921511/free-illustration-png-chinese-frame-circleView licenseLunar New Year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778345/lunar-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in black circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906139/free-illustration-png-chinese-frame-black-circleView licenseOriental jumping rabbit, 2023 Chinese New Year celebration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647247/oriental-jumping-rabbit-2023-chinese-new-year-celebration-editable-designView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in red circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906155/free-illustration-png-chinese-new-year-2021-affluenceView licenseLunar New Year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655322/lunar-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in red circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906147/free-illustration-png-chinese-new-year-round-frameView licenseHappy Chinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118476/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in black circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2906132/free-illustration-png-2021-chinese-new-year-affluence-artView licenseLunar New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778346/lunar-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921397/free-illustration-png-chinese-new-year-circle-round-frames-richView licenseChinese new yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049955/chinese-new-yearView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921483/free-illustration-png-frame-2021-chinese-new-year-affluenceView licenseLunar New Year Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487032/lunar-new-year-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921467/free-illustration-png-2021-chinese-new-year-affluence-artView licenseChinese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479492/chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng frame Chinese traditional Lu symbol pattern in yellow squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921474/free-illustration-png-new-year-2021-chinese-affluenceView licenseLunar New Year Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12487016/lunar-new-year-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFrame png Lu symbol pattern golden square in Chinese New Year themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2916596/free-illustration-png-2021-chinese-new-year-affluence-artView licenseYear of dragon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959641/year-dragon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFrame png Lu symbol pattern golden circle/square in Chinese New Year themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2915812/free-illustration-png-2021-chinese-new-year-affluence-artView licenseChinese New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959465/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrame png Lu symbol pattern golden square in Chinese New Year themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2916585/free-illustration-png-chinese-new-year-pattern-chinese-frameView licenseYear of dragon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770873/year-dragon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrame png Lu symbol pattern golden square in Chinese New Year themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2916609/free-illustration-png-chinese-new-year-2021View licenseChinese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961044/chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrame png Lu symbol pattern golden square in Chinese New Year themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2916631/free-illustration-png-chinese-gold-frame-2021-new-year-affluenceView licenseYear of dragon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956813/year-dragon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrame png Lu symbol pattern golden square in Chinese New Year themehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2916625/free-illustration-png-chinese-new-year-2021View license