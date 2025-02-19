Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepeter larsen kyhlintaglioleafplantbookartvintagepublic domainImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen KyhlOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4705 x 5853 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443017/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919831/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534608/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806902/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696073/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseImprint of bay leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806988/imprint-bay-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820023/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627567/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821708/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806960/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819881/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275957/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919827/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of leaves by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919824/imprint-leaves-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseGo green word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347325/green-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of leaves by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919751/imprint-leaves-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room, editable houseplant remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080644/aesthetic-living-room-editable-houseplant-remix-designView licenseImprint of bay leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806940/imprint-bay-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic houseplant, editable living room remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135857/aesthetic-houseplant-editable-living-room-remix-designView licenseImprint of rose petals by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919822/imprint-rose-petals-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseGo green word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347355/green-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806869/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of rose petalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807230/imprint-rose-petalsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806920/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806925/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822626/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable book cover mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10597462/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822638/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275952/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819843/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Iron plate impressions" and "Copper iron plate impressions"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807295/iron-plate-impressions-and-copper-iron-plate-impressionsFree Image from public domain license