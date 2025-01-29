rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Woman is Supporting Another Woman, Who has fainted upon Reading a Letter by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
fainting woman paintingletterwoman readingreading paintingfainting womanc.w. eckersbergreading lady paintingvintage fashion
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
Suzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Makeup & beauty, fashionista background
Makeup & beauty, fashionista background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527997/makeup-beauty-fashionista-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
Mendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923537/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tarot card reading Instagram story template, editable design
Tarot card reading Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010438/tarot-card-reading-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Instagram story template, editable social media design
Wedding planner Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071890/wedding-planner-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Christine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006738/wedding-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
At a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberg
At a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921093/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's quote Instagram story template, editable design
Valentine's quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252236/valentines-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberg
Biography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920908/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
Reclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513108/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
Andromeda chained up to a rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923289/andromeda-chained-rock-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Tarot card reading blog banner template, editable design
Tarot card reading blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825406/tarot-card-reading-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
The Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberg
The Woodlands by Skjoldnæsholm with a Young Man who Swings a Young Girl by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920925/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
Vintage fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510893/vintage-fashion-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two girls from the region of Koblenz by C.W. Eckersberg
Two girls from the region of Koblenz by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920920/photo-image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner blog banner template, editable text & design
Wedding planner blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061741/wedding-planner-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
Study of a seated semi-nude woman by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921705/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable design
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641549/wedding-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Instagram story template, editable design
Wedding planner Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228838/wedding-planner-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Facebook cover template, editable design
Wedding planner Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787944/wedding-planner-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg
The Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924756/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's quote blog banner template, editable design
Valentine's quote blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806842/valentines-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
The Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922690/the-artists-daughter-emilie-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license