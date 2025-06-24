Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianpassion flowerpassiflorapassiflora incarnataholtzbeckervintagegouacheflowerPassiflora incarnata (passion flower) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2698 x 3829 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHyacinthus orientalis (common hyacinth)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757816/hyacinthus-orientalis-common-hyacinthFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseAsclepias incarnata (rose silk plant)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758300/asclepias-incarnata-rose-silk-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAsphodelus ramosus (branched daffodil)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758411/asphodelus-ramosus-branched-daffodilFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCampanula persicifolia (narrow-leaved bell);Campanula pyramidalis (pyramid bell);Anthericum ramosum (branched spiderwort)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745831/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923856/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTropaeolum minus (small flower cress) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919820/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843175/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLigustrum vulgare (common privet)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758305/ligustrum-vulgare-common-privetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseConsolida ajacis (garden spurge)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745889/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075595/wallpaper-instagram-post-templateView licenseViola odorata (March violet)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746726/viola-odorata-march-violetFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075594/wallpaper-blog-banner-templateView licenseFritillaria imperialis (crown emperor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758308/fritillaria-imperialis-crown-emperorFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075592/wallpaper-facebook-story-templateView licenseCrocus vernus (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919759/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739870/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licenseDaphne mezereum (pepper bush)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758367/daphne-mezereum-pepper-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739516/wallpaper-poster-templateView licenseHelichrysum orientale (shrub everlasting);Helichrysum Stoechas (stinking everlasting flower);Anaphalis margaritacea (common…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745763/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202696/grow-your-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEryngium planum (garden mandarin)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745959/eryngium-planum-garden-mandarinFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseFlower wreathReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747745/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAdonis annua (harvest adonis);Adonis aestivalis (summer adonis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745919/adonis-annua-harvest-adonisadonis-aestivalis-summer-adonisFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, floral design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687631/art-nouveau-lady-sticker-floral-design-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseLunaria annua (Judas money)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746849/lunaria-annua-judas-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, floral design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698947/art-nouveau-lady-sticker-floral-design-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseNigella sativa (black cumin);Nigella damascena (virgin in the green)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745923/nigella-sativa-black-cuminnigella-damascena-virgin-the-greenFree Image from public domain licenseFlower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478809/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseOphrys fuciflora (drone fly flower)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815121/ophrys-fuciflora-drone-fly-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, green floral design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653566/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDracunculus vulgaris (common dragon root)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758550/dracunculus-vulgaris-common-dragon-rootFree Image from public domain license