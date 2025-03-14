rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Motif from the folk song "Mr. Svertels Gaard" by Agnes Slott-Møller
Save
Edit Image
folk artwatercolor sketchpersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainclothing
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924543/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Swans in flight."The Danish fresh beach with wild swans' nest" by Agnes Slott-Møller
Swans in flight."The Danish fresh beach with wild swans' nest" by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920071/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Marsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møller
Marsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924015/marsken-and-his-men-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shepherd standing in landscape by Agnes Slott-Møller
Shepherd standing in landscape by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922943/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Coat of arms with harp and hearts by Agnes Slott-Møller
Coat of arms with harp and hearts by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919755/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
Draft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Copy after stained glass by Agnes Slott-Møller
Copy after stained glass by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920103/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Apple blossoms by Agnes Slott-Møller
Apple blossoms by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920139/apple-blossoms-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Marsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møller
Marsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920700/marsken-and-his-men-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sky study by Agnes Slott-Møller
Sky study by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922849/sky-study-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Beach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møller
Beach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template, editable text
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466104/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møller
Horseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920135/horseman-armor-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møller
Early draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922410/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable text
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466564/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman in alcove by Agnes Slott-Møller
Woman in alcove by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922848/woman-alcove-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Landscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møller
Landscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Danish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møller
Danish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Holy woman in a landscape with a castle in the background by Agnes Slott-Møller
Holy woman in a landscape with a castle in the background by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922851/image-background-face-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
St.Helper Klokkehus, Kliplev by Agnes Slott-Møller
St.Helper Klokkehus, Kliplev by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922856/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Draft Medieval Letters by Agnes Slott-Møller
Draft Medieval Letters by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922853/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Part of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møller
Part of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license