wheel of the year
ceiling pattern
decoration ceiling public domain
water pattern
vintage art decoration
cassette public domain
vintage
violet
Draft for a ceiling with circular cassettes, alternating in yellow and violet on a blue background
Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst 