Echinops sphaerocephalus (common thistle ball);Carthamus tinctorius (yellow safflower thistle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Editable farming design, community remix
Centaurea seridis;Silybum marianum (common milk thistle)
Get your glow Instagram post template, editable text
Argemone mexicana (Mexican prickly poppy)
Editable flyer mockup design
Papaver somniferum (opium poppy)
Vegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Scolymus hispanicus (Spanish golden thistle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
Hesperis matronalis (common evening star)
Coffee beans label template
Digitalis purpurea (common digitalis)
Farmers market Instagram post template, editable text
Hyssopus officinalis (true hyssop)
Organic vegetables Instagram post template, editable text
Galega officinalis (doctor's pod)
Flower delivery Instagram post template
Centaurea cyanus (cornflower)
Art nature exhibition Instagram post template
Geranium pratense (meadow stork's bill)
Tomato recipes Instagram post template, editable text
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
Proud mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Mentha pulegium (polej mint);Mentha cervina (deer mint);Mentha (species of mint)
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Geranium phaeum (wave-crowned stork's bill);Geranium sylvaticum (wood stork's beak)
Freud's cat quote Instagram story template
Antirrhinum majus (garden snapdragon)
50% idk 50% idc Instagram story template
Chamerion angustifolium (Narrow-leaved Goat Rams)
Summer sale, Instagram post template, editable design
Glebionis segetum (yellow bull's eye)
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Lavandula multifida (spike lavender);Lavandula angustifolia (true lavender)
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merian
F Champenois sticker, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Tropaeolum minus (small flower cress) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
