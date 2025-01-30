Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageimprintvintage book pagepeter larsen kyhlvintage bookleaf imprintbook pagespublic domain bookleafImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen KyhlOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4840 x 5987 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOpen book page editable mockup, realistichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534608/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806960/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprint of bay leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806988/imprint-bay-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239412/leaf-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820023/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239411/leaf-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919827/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView licenseImprint of bay leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806940/imprint-bay-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic editable collage journal png, editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158253/aesthetic-editable-collage-journal-png-editable-collageView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806902/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOpened notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617429/opened-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licenseImprint of leaves by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919824/imprint-leaves-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseBook swap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062816/book-swap-poster-templateView licenseImprint of leaves by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919751/imprint-leaves-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseWhite paper open book mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919671/white-paper-open-book-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licenseImprint of rose petals by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919822/imprint-rose-petals-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page mockup, realistic publication, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218519/magazine-page-mockup-realistic-publication-editable-designView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806869/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOpen magazine pages mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685240/open-magazine-pages-mockup-editable-designView licenseImprint of rose petalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807230/imprint-rose-petalsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic book mockup, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920469/aesthetic-book-mockup-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821708/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseOpened notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622597/opened-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licenseImprint of leaf by Peter Larsen Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919748/imprint-leaf-peter-larsen-kyhlFree Image from public domain licenseOpened notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610257/opened-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819881/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic open book mockup, editable page designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920206/aesthetic-open-book-mockup-editable-page-designView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806920/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn music playlist poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10913954/autumn-music-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806925/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOpen magazine book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926005/open-magazine-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822638/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505125/weekly-reading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseImprint of leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819843/imprint-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505138/weekly-reading-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseImprint of leaveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822626/imprint-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseWeekly reading blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505150/weekly-reading-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license"Iron plate impressions" and "Copper iron plate impressions"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807295/iron-plate-impressions-and-copper-iron-plate-impressionsFree Image from public domain license