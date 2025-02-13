rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Corvette on the stack.Nyholm with the half-timbered building in the background. by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
c.w. eckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergsailboat paintingdanishpersonartbuildingvintage
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597734/hygge-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberg
A Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923573/corvette-the-stocks-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView license
A corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
The corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberg
The corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Port Instagram post template
Port Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639764/port-instagram-post-templateView license
A corvette. by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921751/corvette-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sailboat in ocean editable design, community remix
Sailboat in ocean editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749681/sailboat-ocean-editable-design-community-remixView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy Europe day Instagram post template
Happy Europe day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639249/happy-europe-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tour package Instagram post template, editable text
Tour package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893895/tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435473/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView license
A Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate at anchor and an English brig under sail by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924532/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
A Danish warship under sail, seen from the leeward side by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish warship under sail, seen from the leeward side by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924529/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art festival Instagram post template, editable text
Art festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frederiksværk harbor at Larviksfjorden, Norway by C.W. Eckersberg
Frederiksværk harbor at Larviksfjorden, Norway by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921703/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView license
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
The Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614738/hygge-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Visit Italy poster template
Visit Italy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView license
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923344/bark-ship-seeking-port-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license