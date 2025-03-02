Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageguido renibeatriceportrait femalebeatrice cencivintage baroque artoil paintingportraitpublic domain oil paintingPortrait of Beatrice Cenci by Guido ReniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2547 x 3204 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseChrist as teacherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798992/christ-teacherFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737120/the-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Penitent Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736896/the-penitent-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirl portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799042/girl-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Fall of the Giants by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921378/the-fall-the-giantsFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseFaith by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924868/faithFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811705/head-christFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922411/girl-with-fruits-basket-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Woman in a Turban (Beatrice Cenci) by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250331/portrait-young-woman-turban-beatrice-cenci-james-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Mourning Virgin (1575-1642 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135684/the-mourning-virgin-1575-1642-baroque-workshop-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135987/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1635-baroque-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCupid with a Bow (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Guido Reni and Elisabetta Siranihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135850/image-clouds-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOval canvas, female figure holding a bowl.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651399/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLady with knitwear.One of the artist's sisters (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802145/lady-with-knitwearone-the-artists-sistersFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGuido Reni, Béatrice Cenci. (galerie Barberini) d'après le dessin de Rocchi by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260869/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1725-1730 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Maria Crespi and After Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136639/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseHead of a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727180/head-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseA trumpeter brings a letter to a ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798139/trumpeter-brings-letter-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseDante and Beatrice in Paradise by Poul Simon Christiansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923143/dante-and-beatrice-paradiseFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Queen Henriette, consort of King Carl the First by Anthony Van Dyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924883/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license