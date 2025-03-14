Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepre raphaelitefacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domaindrawingHorseman in armor by Agnes Slott-MøllerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 729 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5432 x 3298 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBeach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915022/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView licenseDanish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916879/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView licenseCoastal landscape, evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920134/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable A Sea-Nymph, mythical creature illustration by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Detroit Institute of Arts.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8913076/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView licenseSwans in flight."The Danish fresh beach with wild swans' nest" by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920071/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073175/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView licenseSailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920131/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072094/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant blog banner template, editable design. Artwork by Edward Burne-Jones, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073872/png-sea-nymph-animal-illustrationsView licensePart of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding itinerary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777309/wedding-itinerary-poster-templateView licenseLandscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWine menu poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777308/wine-menu-poster-templateView licenseSky study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922849/sky-study-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924543/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView licenseMarsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924015/marsken-and-his-men-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoat of arms with harp and hearts by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919755/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791240/holy-communion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoastal landscape.Evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920136/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePre-loves fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457331/pre-loves-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920700/marsken-and-his-men-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791241/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922410/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600780/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCopy after stained glass by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920103/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727844/school-admission-poster-templateView licenseFjord landscape at evening time and a sailboat with a woman in the bowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769598/fjord-landscape-evening-time-and-sailboat-with-woman-the-bowFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602844/sunday-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the death of the young Valdemar by a wet shot by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922929/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseInto the wild poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12856787/into-the-wild-poster-templateView licenseMotif from the folk song "Mr. Svertels Gaard" by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919788/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoly woman in a landscape with a castle in the background by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922851/image-background-face-watercolorFree Image from public domain license