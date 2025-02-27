Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecoastalvintage book coversvintage coastalcoastal paintingvintage coastal paintingbook coverpaintingagnes slottCoastal landscape.Evening by Agnes Slott-MøllerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 750 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4656 x 2910 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSwans in flight."The Danish fresh beach with wild swans' nest" by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920071/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRomance book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710888/romance-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920131/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseDanish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseCoastal landscape, evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920134/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseCoastal landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817401/coastal-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseWoman at the prow of a sailboathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770693/woman-the-prow-sailboatFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14391630/book-cover-templateView licenseBeach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371335/childrens-book-cover-templateView licenseFour scratches of sailboat on the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769703/four-scratches-sailboat-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791954/fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseComposition drawing with figures gathered around a four-poster bed, women in front holding a drapery asidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769507/image-book-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788766/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769574/landscape-studyFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWoman in a sailboathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769656/woman-sailboatFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14366678/childrens-book-cover-templateView licenseFigure compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806225/figure-compositionFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219067/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseGirl portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769616/girl-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14199663/magical-forest-book-cover-templateView licenseStudy of a sailboathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769560/study-sailboatFree Image from public domain licenseBook your vacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831787/book-your-vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo female saints in embrace.The two Marys (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806455/two-female-saints-embracethe-two-marysFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseDrapery study and study of a borthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769584/drapery-study-and-study-bortFree Image from public domain licenseMystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14219084/mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseTwo figures in profile, wearing cloaks and set in an ornamented frame, as well as three studies of a woman in a long dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769620/image-book-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseText excerpt, from the Middle Ages (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806167/text-excerpt-from-the-middle-agesFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442798/book-cover-templateView licenseHorseman in armorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769481/horseman-armorFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseTwo scratches of vegetationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769557/two-scratches-vegetationFree Image from public domain license