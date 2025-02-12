Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecherry blossompencil drawing flowerpre raphaelite floral patternfloral patterncherry blossoms sketchingflower patterncherry blossom paintings public domainmayApple blossoms by Agnes Slott-MøllerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 927 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4298 x 3319 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpring festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722126/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApple blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769609/apple-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736073/spring-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924543/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924015/marsken-and-his-men-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722127/spring-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSky study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922849/sky-study-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722125/spring-festival-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMarsken and his men by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920700/marsken-and-his-men-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView licenseHorseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920135/horseman-armor-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMotif from the folk song "Mr. Svertels Gaard" by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919788/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704117/editable-watercolor-flower-setView licensePart of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217951/spring-flower-fair-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseLandscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217950/spring-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDanish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217944/spring-flower-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCoastal landscape, evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920134/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217955/spring-festival-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseCoastal landscape.Evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920136/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese food Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7624916/chinese-food-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920131/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217956/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseSwans in flight."The Danish fresh beach with wild swans' nest" by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920071/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217959/spring-festival-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseCopy after stained glass by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920103/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese food Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195574/chinese-food-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseCoat of arms with harp and hearts by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919755/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower png element, black & white illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237568/vintage-flower-png-element-black-white-illustration-editable-designView licenseSketchbook. by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920500/sketchbook-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957934/spring-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft Medieval Letters by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922853/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license