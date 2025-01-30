Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imagestorm shippublic domain oil paintingstorm boatoil painting shipssailboateckersbergoil paintingstorm ship paintingThe Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3536 x 2692 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe corvette "Galathea" lies under tow to send help to the brig "St. Jean" which has been rammed by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920689/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9752110/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea (1839) by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from State…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414600/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805151/sailing-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, isolated vector element. Remixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684476/vector-border-ocean-artView licenseSailing lessons social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966632/sailing-lessons-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620106/psd-border-art-vintageView licenseLet's Travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572515/lets-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Corvette "Galathea" in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620108/image-border-vintage-illustrationView licenseSailing lessons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966633/sailing-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Corvette "Galathea" png in a Storm in the North Sea, ship illustration by C.W. Eckersberg, transparent background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620105/png-border-vintageView licenseSummer sailing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777141/summer-sailing-instagram-post-templateView licenseA corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663726/flying-pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663722/flying-pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Russian Fleet at Anchor near Elsinore by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777139/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239492/sailboat-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseA corvette for full sail.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKraken attacking ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663710/kraken-attacking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKraken attacking ship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663756/kraken-attacking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView licenseA Corvette on the Stocks. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923573/corvette-the-stocks-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFlying ship exploration fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663687/flying-ship-exploration-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSant'Agnese fuori le mura, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923493/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239497/sailboat-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805153/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Danish corvette lying alongside to talk to a Danish war brig.The scene is intended to take place in the West Indies by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923123/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAn orlog ship at anchor in a storm by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923244/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license