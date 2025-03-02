rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Still Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Save
Edit Image
still lifeoil paintingflower still liferosepublic domain oil paintingvintage strawberryrose paintingflowers oil painting
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Still Life with Fruit and Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Still Life with Fruit and Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923535/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers in a vase by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Flowers in a vase by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922345/flowers-vase-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Piece of fruit with a stillid by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Piece of fruit with a stillid by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922386/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring in Charlottenlund Forest by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Spring in Charlottenlund Forest by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923534/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
Roses and myrtles by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Roses and myrtles by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922150/roses-and-myrtles-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fruit piece with melons and grapes by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Fruit piece with melons and grapes by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924887/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Still Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesen. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…
Still Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesen. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16028375/image-roses-strawberries-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license
A Moss Rose Tree Surrounded by Summer Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesen
A Moss Rose Tree Surrounded by Summer Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923541/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Village with church.Broager by Otto Diderich Ottesen
Village with church.Broager by Otto Diderich Ottesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921901/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
A light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzsch
A light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920558/light-cane-basket-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of strawberries
Flowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of strawberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802199/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-strawberriesFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grapes and peaches
Grapes and peaches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811734/grapes-and-peachesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage beige mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage beige mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080566/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView license
Show off Still life. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Show off Still life. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233131/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063645/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The hen house at a manor's seat by Melchior D Hondecoeter
The hen house at a manor's seat by Melchior D Hondecoeter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922183/the-hen-house-manors-seatFree Image from public domain license
Vintage black mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage black mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072893/png-1900s-android-wallpaper-anemonesView license
Roses in a Vase (Late 19th century) by Imitator of Henri Fantin Latour
Roses in a Vase (Late 19th century) by Imitator of Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775787/roses-vase-late-19th-century-imitator-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView license
A vase with flowers
A vase with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805076/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727204/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Roses in a Porcelain Planter (c. 1875–1900) by Victoria Dubourg
Roses in a Porcelain Planter (c. 1875–1900) by Victoria Dubourg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775654/roses-porcelain-planter-c-1875-1900-victoria-dubourgFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Flowering plants by Hermania Sigvardine Neergaard
Flowering plants by Hermania Sigvardine Neergaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921886/flowering-plants-hermania-sigvardine-neergaardFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
A Vase of Flowers (1625-1650 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giacomo Recco
A Vase of Flowers (1625-1650 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giacomo Recco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151440/vase-flowers-1625-1650-baroque-attributed-giacomo-reccoFree Image from public domain license