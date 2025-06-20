Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageearthfall public domain paintingfall paintingpublic domain oil paintingbirdvintage fall paintingscow paintingoil paintingThe Earth after the Fall of Man by Franz Rösel Von RosenhofOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 949 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4436 x 3507 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarProtect Our Forest Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768817/protect-our-forest-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Garden of Paradise before the Fall by Franz Rösel Von Rosenhofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923154/the-garden-paradise-before-the-fallFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA cow shed on a farm.Vejby by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922379/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929708/eco-lifestyle-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe edge of the oak forest by Johannes Lingelbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924580/the-edge-the-oak-forestFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licensePicture of life in a Zealand farm at noon by Peter Julius Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924399/picture-life-zealand-farm-noonFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseGeese on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseThe young cattle are watered on a winter day by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921817/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseCalves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000428/autumn-coming-instagram-post-templateView licenseHollandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797210/hollandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749529/cowshedFree Image from public domain licenseSeptember 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776346/september-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseA Courtyard in Paris by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639718/courtyard-paris-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn blues Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713891/autumn-blues-facebook-post-templateView licenseFox in the henhousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798620/fox-the-henhouseFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe baby calf.Illustration for H.V.Kaalund, "Fables for Children"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739882/the-baby-calfillustration-for-hvkaalund-fables-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin pie Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932890/pumpkin-pie-facebook-post-templateView licenseSatire on the trial of Johan van Oldenbarneveldt (1663) by Cornelis Saftlevenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743366/satire-the-trial-johan-van-oldenbarneveldt-1663-cornelis-saftlevenFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573116/autumn-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlemish peasant familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805943/flemish-peasant-familyFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSummerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821970/summerFree Image from public domain licensePink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785720/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAchelous overcome by Hercules.The origin of the cornucopia.(Allegory of Fertility) by Jacob Jordaenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921795/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790407/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseNew Zealand Hawks by Muir and Moodiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898492/new-zealand-hawks-muir-and-moodieFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729343/nature-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseFrom Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3 by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924470/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFall harvest sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572143/fall-harvest-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCountry life scene (1636-1688) by Claude Mellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836341/country-life-scene-1636-1688-claude-mellanFree Image from public domain licenseFall sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914099/fall-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMilking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license