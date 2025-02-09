Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissancedragonchristlucas cranachpaintingrenaissancepearpublic domain oil paintingChrist Blessing the Children by Lucas Cranach d.ÆOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7701 x 5696 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licensePortrait of a Young Woman.Princess Emily of Saxony?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747601/portrait-young-womanprincess-emily-saxonyFree Image from public domain licenseAdam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView licensePortrait of the Duchess Barbara of Saxony, 1478-1534 (wife of George the Bearded)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732379/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001398/ash-wednesday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLucas Cranach's The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1540) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. l. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984375/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001400/ash-wednesday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Silver-Gilt Cross with Christ Crucified, from the Wittenberg Reliquaries by Lucas Cranach the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614157/image-jesus-cross-1941-accrossFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licensecrucified Christ at center; Mary Magdalene in green gown hugs bottom of cross; two crucified men flank Christ; two soldiers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652008/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJesus and the woman taken in adulteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665804/jesus-and-the-woman-taken-adulteryFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ ascension Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734256/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist Blessing the Children by Lucas Cranach the Younger and Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184907/image-god-public-domain-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseChrist and the Adulteresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085421/christ-and-the-adulteressFree Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609025/happy-marriage-instagram-story-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseVenus with Cupid the Honey Thiefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258199/venus-with-cupid-the-honey-thiefFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVenus with Cupid Stealing Honey by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923563/venus-with-cupid-stealing-honeyFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Angels Dancing in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270576/virgin-and-child-with-angels-dancing-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923650/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseMartin Luther (1483–1546)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270032/martin-luther-1483-1546Free Image from public domain licenseLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLucas Cranach's Adam and Eve (1533–1537) famous painting. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984459/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Man by Circle of Lucas Cranach the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184840/image-lucas-cranach-elder-1537-1931Free Image from public domain licenseHappy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608976/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView licenseLucas Cranach's Apollo and Diana (1530) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984402/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Maurice by Lucas Cranach the Elder and Workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087737/saint-maurice-lucas-cranach-the-elder-and-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseMystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150162/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license