rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ Blessing the Children by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissancedragonchristlucas cranachpaintingrenaissancepearpublic domain oil painting
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Portrait of a Young Woman.Princess Emily of Saxony?
Portrait of a Young Woman.Princess Emily of Saxony?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747601/portrait-young-womanprincess-emily-saxonyFree Image from public domain license
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView license
Portrait of the Duchess Barbara of Saxony, 1478-1534 (wife of George the Bearded)
Portrait of the Duchess Barbara of Saxony, 1478-1534 (wife of George the Bearded)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732379/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday poster template, editable text and design
Ash Wednesday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Madonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday Instagram story template, editable text
Ash Wednesday Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001398/ash-wednesday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lucas Cranach's The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1540) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. l. Digitally…
Lucas Cranach's The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1540) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. l. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984375/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday blog banner template, editable text
Ash Wednesday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001400/ash-wednesday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Silver-Gilt Cross with Christ Crucified, from the Wittenberg Reliquaries by Lucas Cranach the Elder
A Silver-Gilt Cross with Christ Crucified, from the Wittenberg Reliquaries by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614157/image-jesus-cross-1941-accrossFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
crucified Christ at center; Mary Magdalene in green gown hugs bottom of cross; two crucified men flank Christ; two soldiers…
crucified Christ at center; Mary Magdalene in green gown hugs bottom of cross; two crucified men flank Christ; two soldiers…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652008/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jesus and the woman taken in adultery
Jesus and the woman taken in adultery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665804/jesus-and-the-woman-taken-adulteryFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734256/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ Blessing the Children by Lucas Cranach the Younger and Workshop
Christ Blessing the Children by Lucas Cranach the Younger and Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184907/image-god-public-domain-german-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ and the Adulteress
Christ and the Adulteress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085421/christ-and-the-adulteressFree Image from public domain license
Happy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustration
Happy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609025/happy-marriage-instagram-story-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView license
Venus with Cupid the Honey Thief
Venus with Cupid the Honey Thief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8258199/venus-with-cupid-the-honey-thiefFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Venus with Cupid Stealing Honey by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Venus with Cupid Stealing Honey by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923563/venus-with-cupid-stealing-honeyFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin and Child with Angels Dancing in a Landscape
Virgin and Child with Angels Dancing in a Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270576/virgin-and-child-with-angels-dancing-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Portrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923650/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Martin Luther (1483–1546)
Martin Luther (1483–1546)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270032/martin-luther-1483-1546Free Image from public domain license
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Lucas Cranach's Adam and Eve (1533–1537) famous painting. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's Adam and Eve (1533–1537) famous painting. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984459/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Man by Circle of Lucas Cranach the Elder
Portrait of a Man by Circle of Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184840/image-lucas-cranach-elder-1537-1931Free Image from public domain license
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608976/happy-marriage-instagram-post-template-adam-and-eve-illustrationView license
Lucas Cranach's Apollo and Diana (1530) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Lucas Cranach's Apollo and Diana (1530) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984402/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Maurice by Lucas Cranach the Elder and Workshop
Saint Maurice by Lucas Cranach the Elder and Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087737/saint-maurice-lucas-cranach-the-elder-and-workshopFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150162/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license