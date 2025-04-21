Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagehedgeoil paintingsvintage architecturepublic domain artistsbirdvintage hedgebench paintbuildingView from a bulwark over the water by Hans SmidthOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 810 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 13655 x 9215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA schoolroom with a reading boy by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923059/schoolroom-with-reading-boyFree Image from public domain licensePink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785720/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseInterior with a little girl at the window by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924619/interior-with-little-girl-the-windowFree Image from public domain licenseSimplicity quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728690/simplicity-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDunes and reedshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795505/dunes-and-reedsFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseFlock of sheep in front of a cave with peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804313/flock-sheep-front-cave-with-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTater woman with her child on the heath by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923056/tater-woman-with-her-child-the-heathFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWildfirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804749/wildfireFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801243/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007323/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEvening atmosphere.Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802164/evening-atmospherelandscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped paper element, Van Gogh's famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894671/png-art-blue-cafeView licenseEve Tempts Adam by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920492/eve-tempts-adam-wilhelm-marstrandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBeech trunks in Delhoved Foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802023/beech-trunks-delhoved-forestFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseFrom Ludvig Holberg's "Erasmus Montanus", Act III, Scene 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803504/from-ludvig-holbergs-erasmus-montanus-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803554/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseA forest edgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801414/forest-edgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807651/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNature, Monet's quote mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788499/nature-monets-quote-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802049/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSummer minimalism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728699/summer-minimalism-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnknown by Christian Rudolph Vogelsanghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922995/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor landmark design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265770/editable-watercolor-landmark-design-element-setView licenseAfternoon at seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800897/afternoon-seaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800822/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA landscape with a manor house.Composition by Thorald Læssøehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924457/landscape-with-manor-housecompositionFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseUnknown by Johan Mandelberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924643/unknownFree Image from public domain license