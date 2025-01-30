Edit ImageCrop76SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingvintage landscapelandscape paintingniels larsen stevnsgrasslandpaintingpublic domain oil paintinglandscape oil paintingKorsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen StevnsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 790 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6515 x 4291 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822889/png-aged-art-artworkView licenseAsminderup backs towards the light by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921969/image-art-vintage-lightFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924775/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseTwo cliff tops.Røsnæs Evening by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseForest picture by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924363/forest-picture-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseForest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924876/forest-bagsvaerd-lake-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseWellness blog Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776757/wellness-blog-facebook-cover-templateView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798193/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseSeated, full figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798293/seated-full-figureFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947859/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView from the living room.Fall by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924545/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798232/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseArt & creativity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947858/art-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding figure, blue dress by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924354/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSeated figure in interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798696/seated-figure-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseFigure in interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798235/figure-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReading, full figure, profile by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921503/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseBacksword lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798396/backsword-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure in profile.Busthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798184/figure-profilebustFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView from Bokul.God home by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923180/view-from-bokulgod-home-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763248/creativity-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnknown by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922376/unknown-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe blind man by the roadside cries out for Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804481/the-blind-man-the-roadside-cries-out-for-christFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763159/van-gogh-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDollerup Hills near Haldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803931/dollerup-hills-near-haldFree Image from public domain licenseFamous life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686841/famous-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Wedding at Canahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746234/the-wedding-canaFree Image from public domain license