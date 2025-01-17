Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationpublic domain painting fallvintage womenthe godfatherevegodfathersheep painting1544 to 1618Godfather questions Adam and Eve after the fall by Daniele RicciarelliOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3796 x 4670 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseRomans on the march;Marcus Aurelius, Pompey, and an attendant watch the march;stay on the marchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809564/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNew years eve Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614353/new-years-eve-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808553/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReading quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseRoman cavalry;a severed head (interpreted by Guerra as a prisoner) and a Germanic prisoner are brought before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837635/eyes-are-window-soul-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseA Germanic village is destroyed;the fleeing Germans are pursued;women (not depicted by Guerra) and animals are led awayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809434/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729333/kind-instagram-story-templateView licenseBattle between Romans and Sarmatians;Marcus Aurelius speaking with two companions outside the camp;embarkation and passage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923406/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039392/midsummer-park-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sarmatians surrender;Germans are led across the Danube;Germans are accused by Sarmatians before Marcus Aurelius;the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809574/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686125/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoman soldiers set up camp;a notice is given;Romans crossing a river on a pontoon bridge;women are capturedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808618/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sarmatians negotiate peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809428/the-sarmatians-negotiate-peaceFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarcus Aurelius departs over a bridge with infantry and cavalry;the Sarmatians are driven back by advancing Romanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808639/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn trends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13898941/autumn-trends-poster-templateView licenseThe Sarmatians submit to the emperor;Romans attack barbarianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809537/the-sarmatians-submit-the-emperorromans-attack-barbariansFree Image from public domain licenseRoad to recovery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644677/road-recovery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994547/autumn-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child on a crescent moon appearing to a group of saints, priests and laymenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711584/image-face-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039394/midsummer-park-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMarcus Aurelius receiving a report of the capture of the women (LXXXVI);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711872/marcus-aurelius-receiving-report-the-capture-the-women-lxxxviFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039395/midsummer-park-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCaptured women are taken away (end of LXXIII);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711274/captured-women-are-taken-away-end-lxxiiiFree Image from public domain licenseMidsummer park party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705776/midsummer-park-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModern Restoration (XL);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711016/modern-restoration-xlFree Image from public domain licenseRest & relax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703344/rest-relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree sedan chairs (end of XLII);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710935/three-sedan-chairs-end-xliiFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnd of a restored part of the column (XLVII);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711109/end-restored-part-the-column-xlviiFree Image from public domain licenseRoad to recovery Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237419/road-recovery-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBarbarian fugitives and their animals are brought out of their hiding-place (CXVI);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711085/image-animals-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRoad to recovery Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237420/road-recovery-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA Sarmatian village is destroyed under the eyes of the emperor (XCVIII and beginning of IC);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711043/image-person-art-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas editable presentation template, Raphael's famous artworks remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7624943/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseAttack on the Germans (LXIII);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711088/attack-the-germans-lxiiiFree Image from public domain license