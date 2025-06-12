rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A bouquet of flowers at the foot of a tree by Christine Marie Lovmand
Save
Edit Image
public domain oil paintingoil paintingsrosechristine marie lovmandbouquetrose paintingchristine lovmandtree painting
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
Spring sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958052/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flower piece by Christine Marie Lovmand
Flower piece by Christine Marie Lovmand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920712/flower-pieceFree Image from public domain license
Discount reward Instagram post template, editable text
Discount reward Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958082/discount-reward-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Greek style vase with flowers, standing on a tree stump by Hermania Sigvardine Neergaard
Greek style vase with flowers, standing on a tree stump by Hermania Sigvardine Neergaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922911/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Early spring Instagram story template
Early spring Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854221/early-spring-instagram-story-templateView license
Fruits in an Italian landscape by Christine Marie Lovmand
Fruits in an Italian landscape by Christine Marie Lovmand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920485/fruits-italian-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Floral design Facebook post template
Floral design Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728231/floral-design-facebook-post-templateView license
A basket of fruits in a landscape by Christine Marie Lovmand
A basket of fruits in a landscape by Christine Marie Lovmand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920484/basket-fruits-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flower piece (1841) vintage illustration by Christine Løvmand Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…
Flower piece (1841) vintage illustration by Christine Løvmand Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758819/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
A light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzsch
A light cane basket with flowers by C. D. Fritzsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920558/light-cane-basket-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
Immersive art experience Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of strawberries
Flowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of strawberries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802199/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-strawberriesFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flowers in a vase
Flowers in a vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802076/flowers-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Flowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of cherries
Flowers in a three-legged vase and a bowl of cherries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802012/flowers-three-legged-vase-and-bowl-cherriesFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Virgin Mary with a blue veil is seen in a wreath of flowers
The Virgin Mary with a blue veil is seen in a wreath of flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797559/the-virgin-mary-with-blue-veil-seen-wreath-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
A vase with flowers by Johan Laurentz Jensen
A vase with flowers by Johan Laurentz Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920557/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Women's day deal poster template, editable text and design
Women's day deal poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035985/womens-day-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spring Flowers by Suzanne Valadon
Spring Flowers by Suzanne Valadon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921238/spring-flowers-suzanne-valadonFree Image from public domain license
Women's day deal Instagram story template, editable text
Women's day deal Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035984/womens-day-deal-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Camellias and rhododendrons by Johan Laurentz Jensen
Camellias and rhododendrons by Johan Laurentz Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920607/camellias-and-rhododendronsFree Image from public domain license
Women's day deal blog banner template, editable text
Women's day deal blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035981/womens-day-deal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Flowers in a bowl
Flowers in a bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805558/flowers-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Women's day deal Instagram post template, editable text
Women's day deal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726935/womens-day-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A vase with flowers
A vase with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805382/vase-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate love, editable poster template
Celebrate love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114522/celebrate-love-editable-poster-templateView license
A Florentine Flower Seller by Kristian Zahrtmann
A Florentine Flower Seller by Kristian Zahrtmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920769/florentine-flower-sellerFree Image from public domain license
Makeup artist hiring poster template
Makeup artist hiring poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563373/makeup-artist-hiring-poster-templateView license
Bouquet of flowers on a table
Bouquet of flowers on a table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747493/bouquet-flowers-tableFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tips video Instagram post template
Beauty tips video Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050654/beauty-tips-video-instagram-post-templateView license
A porphyry vase with Cactus grandiflora and other flowers by C. D. Fritzsch
A porphyry vase with Cactus grandiflora and other flowers by C. D. Fritzsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920610/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Makeup artist hiring Facebook story template
Makeup artist hiring Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563375/makeup-artist-hiring-facebook-story-templateView license
Fruits and flowers
Fruits and flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804401/fruits-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flowers in a bowl
Flowers in a bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805501/flowers-bowlFree Image from public domain license