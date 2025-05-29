Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagebarncow paintingcowotto bachepublic domain oil paintingvintage cowbarn paintingvintage barnThe cows are driven out of the barn by Otto BacheOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 782 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5695 x 3710 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe cows are driven out of the barn.Morning late in Octoberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745103/the-cows-are-driven-out-the-barnmorning-late-octoberFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801947/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801007/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseA kneading wagon at a brick factory in Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802393/kneading-wagon-brick-factory-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922153/two-cows-open-field-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCows in a fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801262/cows-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCows on leasheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800908/cows-leashesFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007323/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn the way to the markethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749001/the-way-the-marketFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseAt the milking parlorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806015/the-milking-parlorFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseLandscape with three cows and shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812209/landscape-with-three-cows-and-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686451/faith-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821032/cowshedFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseThe Milking Place at Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457410/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseCows in a fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805489/cows-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA reindeer herd is driven to the milking grounds.The motif from the high mountains north of Røroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805730/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farming element png, editable instant photo frame collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217752/png-aesthetic-animal-barnView licenseCattle in a landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805353/cattle-landscapeFree Image from public domain license3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseA herd of cattle has sought coolness in a lake on a hot summer day by Jørgen Valentin Sonnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922555/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D alien UFO abducting cow editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458299/alien-ufo-abducting-cow-editable-remixView licenseDe melkbocht (1870 - 1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744388/melkbocht-1870-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain license3D cows, farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395561/cows-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseThe cows are milked.West Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800880/the-cows-are-milkedwest-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563466/motivation-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe coast dwellers drag oars in the landing by N.P. Molshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921522/the-coast-dwellers-drag-oars-the-landingFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563467/motivation-quote-poster-templateView licenseCows Being Driven across the Moorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737152/cows-being-driven-across-the-moorFree Image from public domain license