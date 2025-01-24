Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage womanvintage heavenpublic domain artheavenwork womanfemale vintage faceangelsfaceWoman taken to heaven by angels by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4281 x 6057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseThe announcement by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923582/the-announcement-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382395/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe creation of light.Angels dispel the darkness from the sun, which begins to illuminate the earth.From the Triune God the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922318/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCleanser label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519933/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView licenseVenus by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923482/venus-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382446/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseA female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382568/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseDrapery studio by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922378/drapery-studio-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382492/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseEliezer gives Rebecca jewelry at the well by Nicolas Poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920727/eliezer-gives-rebecca-jewelry-the-wellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382679/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe block book by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923869/the-block-book-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382531/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382443/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseSketch after ceiling painting by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921452/sketch-after-ceiling-painting-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382569/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseChrist embracing a woman (personifying the faithful?) Below "Solomon" and "Hester" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922383/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAngel in futuristic room fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663849/angel-futuristic-room-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Lamentation and two Studies of Mary and the Child by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923502/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382528/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe production in the temple by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920812/the-production-the-temple-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382493/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseJupiter by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921058/jupiter-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseLuna by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922096/luna-unknownFree Image from public domain licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseResurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWreath of honor for the godly maid Susannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922321/wreath-honor-for-the-godly-maid-susanneFree Image from public domain licenseSensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView licenseFan-shaped leaf. by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDaydreaming girl with grid pattern remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929938/daydreaming-girl-with-grid-pattern-remix-editable-designView licensePalace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual connection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738008/spiritual-connection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Wedding at Cana and Christ by Johan Rudolph Thielehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920988/the-wedding-cana-and-christFree Image from public domain license